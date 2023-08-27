[Watch] Jos Buttler's 26-ball half-century powers Manchester Originals into finals of the Hundred 2023

Star international batter Jos Buttler hit a scintillating 26-ball half-century to power the Manchester Originals into the finals of the Hundred 2023 on Saturday, August 26, in London. Courtesy of his match-winning knock, the Manchester Originals beat the Southern Brave by 7 wickets in the Eliminator.

The Southern Brave batted first in the contest and notched up 196/1 in 100 balls. New Zealand duo Finn Allen (69) and Devon Conway (51*) starred with a 122-run opening partnership for them. Captain James Vince consolidated their efforts with a 25-ball 56 and finished the innings on a high.

In response, Philip Salt (47) and Jos Buttler gave a blazing start to Manchester with an 83-run stand in just 32 balls. Mitchell Santner dismissed Salt after that and denied him a well-deserved half-century.

Jos Buttler did not relent after the setback, as he took the onus upon himself in the knockout match and led his side from the front with a stellar knock.

En route to 82 (46), he smashed 4 sixes and 6 fours before departing with 180 runs on the scoreboard. Max Holden (31) and Laurie Evans (22*) supported Buttler in the middle order as the Manchester Originals reached 201/3 in 96 balls to win the contest.

You can watch Buttler's stroke-filled half-century in the video below:

Expand Tweet

"Can't wait to play in the final": Jos Buttler after his match-winning knock in the Eliminator

Speaking at a post-match presentation, Manchester skipper Jos Buttler conveyed excitement about reaching the final of the Hundred 2023.

He opened up that things did not go as they had planned with the ball in the Eliminator against the Southern Brave and felt they should have done some things differently.

Buttler said:

“Obviously at the halfway mark, things seemed tough. Salt was amazing at the top. I wasn't very sure and was disappointed at the halfway mark. I thought we could have done some things differently with the ball."

He added:

"But then we got the momentum while chasing, and it was tough to stop us after that. Can't wait to play in the final. Hopefully, we can rest up and look forward to an amazing day at Lord's.”

Manchester Originals and Oval Invincibles will square off in the final of the Hundred 2023 on Sunday at the Lord's.