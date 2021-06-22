[Watch] KL Rahul's leg workout will leave you floored

Although KL Rahul may not be part of the team playing the World Test Championship final, he hasn't stopped training. The Karnataka batsman took to Instagram to share pictures of his leg workout on Tuesday (June 22).

Dressed in a black tee and white shorts, Rahul uploaded a couple of images of himself doing a leg press with weight plates loaded to the max. Apart from fans, there was also some praise from his Punjab Kings teammate Chris Gayle, state teammate Ronit More and actor Suniel Shetty in the comments section.

You can watch the post below:

KL Rahul was not part of the 15-member WTC final squad

KL Rahul and Mayank Agarwal were some of the big names not included in the squad for the WTC final. However, the duo will be a part of the upcoming England series against England, which starts on August 4.

Earlier this year, Rahul, who underwent acute appendicitis surgery, shared a few pictures of himself on Instagram while giving fans an update on his recovery.

The first image showed the wicketkeeper-batsman doing some light exercise with a kettlebell while the second showed him relaxing. The third and last image, clicked in monochrome, captured a close-up of Rahul. The post with the caption, "And still, we rise," became a massive hit among his fans.

KL Rahul in IPL 2021

KL Rahul had a great IPL 2021, stacking up 331 runs from seven matches at an average of 66.20. Like last season, he was on the list of leading run-scorers and was trailing behind table-topper Shikhar Dhawan (380 runs from 8 matches). He was ruled out of the tournament due to acute appendicitis and Mayank Agarwal led the team admirably in his absence.

PBKS are currently fifth in the points table with six points from eight games.

Edited by Ritwik Kumar