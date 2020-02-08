Watch: Makhaya Ntini and son Thando Ntini give a heart-warming interview after the latter’s debut

The 42-year-old Ntini represented South Africa in 101 Tests, 173 ODIs and 10 T20Is in a career spanning across 11 years.

Former Proteas fast bowler Makhaya Ntini and son Thando Ntini together gave a heart-warming interview after the latter debuted for the Cobras in white-ball cricket recently. Junior Ntini grabbed four key wickets at the Recreation Ground in Oudtshoorn.

Watch the whole interview here:

Makhaya Ntini and Thando Ntini are dad and son goals 🥺💚



⚠️ Warning! You won't stop smiling for the next six minutes 🙂 pic.twitter.com/hAeDjkJRzI — SuperSport 🏆 (@SuperSportTV) February 6, 2020

Cobras coach Ashwell Prince, praised the 19-year-old’s work ethic, noting that it was exactly like his fathers’.

“It is really exciting for him to be able to make his debut, and having his father there on commentary,” he said.

“A lot of credit must go to him because he works hard and he has something that he definitely has taken from his father, which is his work ethic, he has a great work ethic. He trains hard, he works on his batting, bowling, fielding and everything. He deserves the rewards that he is getting.”

The 42-year-old Ntini represented South Africa in 101 Tests, 173 ODIs and 10 T20Is in a career spanning across 11 years. The fast bowler has 390 wickets, 266 ODI wickets and six T20I wickets. His numbers indicate how brilliant he was for South Africa.