Watch: Matt Parkinson emulates Shane Warne's 'Ball of the Century'

England's Matt Parkinson recreated Shane Warne's famous 'Ball of the century' during the County Championship 2021.

In the game between Lancashire and Northamptonshire, the 24-year-old bowled this magical delivery:

After Lancashire put up 305 runs on the board in the first innings of the game, Northamptonshire lost a few quick wickets and were on the backfoot in their attempt to get close to the opposition's score.

At the juncture, skipper Adam Rossington led a brilliant fightback and put in the hard yards to narrow down the gap between the two sides. He was batting beautifully, scoring runs all around the ground, and it needed something special to dismiss him.

That was when Matthew Parkinson came up with a flighted delivery pitched outside the leg-stump. The batsman squared up completely as the ball turned back a long way to castle the off-stump. Rossington seemed stunned by the delivery and left the field in disappointment.

Northamptonshire could only add 8 more runs to their total after the fall of Adam Rossington's wicket and were eventually bowled out for 177 runs.

Matt Parkinson's wonderful performance thus far in this match

Matt Parkinson played a crucial knock with the bat in the first innings after coming out to at No. 11. He was unbeaten on 21 off 31 deliveries and played a vital role in helping Lancashire get past the 300-run mark.

Apart from the wicket of Adam Rossington, Parkinson also dismissed Luke Procter and Saif Zaib for 6 and 4 runs respectively, finishing with 20-3-49-3 in Northamptonshire's first innings.

When England toured Sri Lanka earlier this year, Matt Parkinson was part of the England contingent, although he wasn't a member of the Test squad. He bowled five overs in the practice match before the 1st Test but couldn't pick up any wickets.

So far in his career, Matt Parkinson has picked up 62 wickets in 20 first-class games at an average of 25.22. He has also represented England in 2 ODIs and 2 T20Is and even picked up a four-wicket haul in one of the T20I matches.