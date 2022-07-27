[WATCH] MS Dhoni makes special appearance in Team India’s hilarious live session featuring Pant, Rohit and Suryakumar

Team India members Rishabh Pant, Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, Axar Patel and Yuzvendra Chahal took part in a fun Instagram live session on Tuesday (July 26). The highlight of the video was a surprise appearance by former captain MS Dhoni at the end.

Suryakumar, Axar and Chahal are already part of the ongoing one-day series in West Indies. The visitors are leading 2-0 with one match to go in the three-match series.

Rohit will captain the team in the upcoming five-match T20I series, which will also feature Pant. Rohit and Pant were rested for the ODI series and recently arrived in West Indies for the T20Is.

Speaking of the video, Dhoni stole the show, making an appearance just before the live session ended. He smilingly waved at his former teammates, but did not interact and disappeared immediately. Dhoni’s wife Sakshi also appeared in the clip and said “hi” to the Indian cricketers.

Earlier, the players indulged in some hilarious banter and also interacted with fans. Pant praised Axar (who was having a massage) over his match-winning knock in the second one-dayer against West Indies. To this, the all-rounder replied:

“Aapne jaise last match mein finish kiya tha, main bhi wahi kiya (Like you finished in the last match, I took inspiration from there).”

Pant scored a brilliant hundred in the last one-dayer of the three-match ODI series in England, which helped the Men in Blue clinch the series 2-1.

Further, leg-spinner Chahal joked about going on a date with Kuldeep Yadav even as Rohit continued pulling his leg over his lack of sleep.

Can Team India whitewash West Indies 3-0?

Team India will face West Indies in the third one-dayer at the Queen's Park Oval in Port of Spain, Trinidad on Wednesday (July 27). The Men in Blue have taken an unassailable 2-0 lead by winning their first two games by close margins.

They beat the hosts by three runs in the first match, defending a total of 308. In the second match, Axar’s 35-ball 64* lifted them to a two-wicket win in a chase of 312.

Following the ODIs, the visitors will play five T20Is against the Windies from July 29 to August 7.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far