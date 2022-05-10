[Watch] "My post batting ritual"- Cheteshwar Pujara posts video of meeting his daughter while returning to dressing room

Cheteshwar Pujara recently uploaded a video of his new post-batting ritual while reacting to Sussex's latest match result in county cricket. Pujara posted a carousel of photos, followed by a video of himself meeting his daughter while walking back to the dressing room.

Pujara played for Sussex in their most recent County Division 2 match against Middlesex. The right-handed batter continued his excellent form and notched up another century in the competition.

He managed only 16 runs in the first innings but followed it up with an innings of 170 runs in the second innings. Pujara's fantastic ton helped Sussex set a 370-run target for Middlesex. However, a 181-ball 149 from Sam Robson guided Middlesex home with seven wickets in hand.

Reacting to the match's result, Cheteshwar Pujara wrote on Instagram:

"Not the result we wanted but we'll come back stronger @sussexccc P.S: Swipe to see my post batting ritual." (The last slide features his post batting ritual.)

Cheteshwar Pujara is the highest run-getter for Sussex in County Division 2 right now

Pujara has been the best batter for Sussex in this season so far. He has played four matches for the team, scoring 717 runs at an average of 143.40.

The Indian batter has converted all of his four half-centuries into a century. His strike rate in the four matches has been 61.22.

Pujara in action during the match between Sussex and Durham

Despite Pujara's extraordinary performances, Sussex are yet to win a match in this county season. They are seventh in the points table with two draws and three losses to their name.

Sussex Cricket @SussexCCC



The match report and reaction from Ian Salisbury is now online. 🗣 Middlesex chased down 370 to win on the final day. 🏏The match report and reaction from Ian Salisbury is now online. 🗣 #GOSBTS Middlesex chased down 370 to win on the final day. 🏏The match report and reaction from Ian Salisbury is now online. 🗣 #GOSBTS

Sussex will play their next game against Leicestershire from May 12 onwards. It will be interesting to see if they can snap their winless streak in that fixture.

