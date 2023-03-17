[WATCH] Rahul Dravid turns fielding coach ahead of India's 1st ODI vs Australia

Team India head coach Rahul Dravid recently turned into a fielding coach ahead of the first ODI against Australia, scheduled to be played at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Friday, March 17.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) shared a video where Dravid was seen giving slip fielding drills to Shubman Gill. The former cricketer shared a lot of time under the helmet with the opener, developing Gill's catch skills both against pace and spin.

"A perfect 'catch'-up ft. #TeamIndia Head Coach Rahul Dravid & @ShubmanGill ahead of Match Day #INDvAUS | @mastercardindia," BCCI wrote while sharing the short clip.

The Men in Blue will resume their preparations for the 2023 ODI World Cup, slated to take place at home later this year, with the series against Australia. They have an almost full-strength squad, excluding Jasprit Bumrah, and will look to try various combinations to finalize their best playing XI for the showpiece event.

Ace all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja will also return to the limited-overs set-up after a long gap due to injury. He had a superb campaign in the recently concluded Border-Gavaskar Trophy, picking up 22 wickets in four games, and will look to continue the rhythm in white-ball cricket.

The spotlight, meanwhile, will be on KL Rahul, who will be batting in the middle order. He has struggled for form recently and also lost his place in the Test playing XI. The Karnataka-born cricketer will look to score some runs as the Indian think tank narrows down on their best possible squad for the mega 50-over event.

The hosts, however, will miss the service of regular skipper Rohit Sharma in the first ODI due to family commitments. Hardik Pandya will lead the side in his absence. Rohit will join the squad ahead of the second game in Vizag.

India's squad for 1st ODI vs Australia

Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan (wk), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, KL Rahul, Hardik Pandya (c), Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal, Shardul Thakur, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Umran Malik, and Jaydev Unadkat.

