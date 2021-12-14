[Watch] Ravichandran Ashwin shakes a leg with Washington Sundar to Chellamma song

Indian all-rounders Ravichandran Ashwin and Washington Sundar recently shared a light-hearted moment off the field. The two Indian stars shook a leg to the song 'Chellamma' from Doctor on Instagram.

Ashwin recently uploaded a reel on his official Instagram account, where he could be seen dancing to the song along with Washington Sundar and Team India's Senior Performance Analyst Hari Prasad Mohan.

Ravichandran Ashwin captioned the video as follows:

"Long time pending !! @washisundar555 @hariprasadmohan can we get @sivakarthikeyan ‘s thoughts."

The reel has gone viral on Instagram, gaining over 100,000 likes and 600,000 views inside of four hours. Ravichandran Ashwin's wife Prithi Narayanan could not believe that Washington Sundar and Hari Prasad Mohan made her husband dance. Prithi commented under Ravichandran Ashwin's reel.

"@washisundar555 and @hariprasadmohan made you dance? Whattey."

Ravichandran Ashwin and Washington Sundar have been released by their teams ahead of IPL 2022 auction

Ravichandran Ashwin will likely be a part of the IPL 2022 auction pool.

Ravichandran Ashwin and Washington Sundar are two of the best spin-bowling all-rounders in the cricket world right now. Not long ago, Sundar was the highest-ranked Indian in the ICC T20I rankings for bowlers while Ashwin is currently the number one Indian all-rounder in the ICC Test rankings.

Interestingly though, both players have been released by their respective franchises ahead of the IPL 2022 auction. The Delhi Capitals released Ravichandran Ashwin while Royal Challengers Bangalore decided against retaining Washington Sundar ahead of the upcoming edition of the tournament.

Both Ravichandran Ashwin and Washington Sundar have performed well in the IPL over the last few seasons. It will be interesting to see which teams secure the services of the two all-rounders.

Many fans will remember that Sundar made his IPL debut as Ashwin's replacement for the Rising Pune Supergiant in 2017. Both all-rounders will be keen to play together in IPL 2022.

Edited by Ritwik Kumar