[Watch] Rishabh Pant can't stop laughing after losing 5th toss in a row vs SA

Rishabh Pant could only laugh at his bad luck after losing a fifth toss in a row against South Africa in the ongoing home T20I series.

With Rohit Sharma rested and KL Rahul injured, Pant was asked to lead the Men in Blue in the five-match series. The wicketkeeper-batter lost the toss in the first two matches in Delhi and Cuttack. Those losses led to match defeats as well as the visitors opted to bowl first and chased down targets set by India with help from dew.

After conceding a 2-0 lead in the series, Pant switched hands to flip the coin but to no avail. Proteas skipper Temba Bavuma won the toss in the next two games as well and continued to choose to bat first. But consistency in batting and a better bowling display from India helped them win both games and square the series 2-2.

Bavuma is out of the fifth T20I with an injury and off-spinner Keshav Maharaj replaced him at the toss on Sunday. But even that didn't change Pant's luck and Maharaj's correctly called 'heads' as the visitors won the toss for the fifth straight time.

Pant burst out laughing after losing the toss yet again. He patted Maharaj in the back and even got a cheeky word from match referee Javagal Srinath. The youngster then stood with his hands on the back, apparently expressing his surprise to a teammate.

Although Bengaluru's Chinnaswamy Stadium isn't famous for dew impacting T20 matches, it is, like most venues in India, still a chase-friendly ground. It will be interesting to see if the 'Men in Blue' can beat luck once again to script a brilliant come-from-behind series win.

I have tried practicing for the toss but it's not working: Rishabh Pant

After the toss, the 24-year-old talked about how he has "practiced" to get the toss right as well as on India's mindset for the decider. He said:

"I have tried practicing but it's not working! I think it looks like a good wicket but we would like anything around 180-190 on this wicket as it looks like a good surface. The only conversation that we had was that we got to focus on our process. We will be looking to give out 100%. I think we are playing with the same team. We are, we are playing with the same team (smiles)."

