WATCH: Rishabh Pant's acrobatic 'kick up move' at Sydney!

Rishabh Pant

What's the story?

Indian wicket-keeper batsman, Rishabh Pant flaunted his fitness with an acrobatic kick up move during the drinks break on day two of the fourth Test match at the Sydney Cricket Ground.

The background

Team India took an unassailable 2-1 lead in the four-match Test series after winning the third Test at the Melbourne Cricket Ground last week. The 137-run win was India's first win at the MCG since 1981 and their first ever in a Boxing Day Test match.

After ending 2018 on a high, Virat Kohli's men entered the 'New Year's Test' at Sydney determined to clinch the series 3-1. India made two changes to their XI with KL Rahul and Kuldeep Yadav replacing Rohit Sharma and Ishant Sharma.

Kohli, whose luck with the coin continued, opted to bat first on winning the toss. India posted a mammoth 622-7 (decl.)- courtesy centuries from Cheteshwar Pujara, Rishabh Pant and half-centuries from Mayank Agarwal, Ravindra Jadeja.

The heart of the matter

Meanwhile, Rishabh Pant performed an acrobatic move during India's first innings and it went viral all over social media. The 21-year-old was spotted performing the popular kick up move of WWE star, Shawn Michaels during the drinks break on a hot and humid afternoon at the SCG.

Pant, who scored a magnificent 159* amassed fifteen fours and a six during his memorable knock. Thereby, he became the first Indian wicket-keeper batsman to score a Test century against Australia in their own backyard.

Also, the southpaw who scored his maiden Test century against England last year became the first Indian wicket-keeper to score two tons outside Asia. Batting, wicket-keeping, sledging and acrobatic moves- Is there something that Rishabh Pant can't do!

What's next?

The visitors are in a commanding position to win the Test series for the first-ever time in Australia. It is a very big opportunity for India to claim the series 3-1 but with three days of action remaining in the Test match, we need to wait and watch!

