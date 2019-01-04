×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

WATCH: Rishabh Pant's acrobatic 'kick up move' at Sydney!

Ashwan Rao
ANALYST
News
3.02K   //    04 Jan 2019, 13:26 IST

Rishabh Pant
Rishabh Pant

What's the story?

Indian wicket-keeper batsman, Rishabh Pant flaunted his fitness with an acrobatic kick up move during the drinks break on day two of the fourth Test match at the Sydney Cricket Ground.

The background

Team India took an unassailable 2-1 lead in the four-match Test series after winning the third Test at the Melbourne Cricket Ground last week. The 137-run win was India's first win at the MCG since 1981 and their first ever in a Boxing Day Test match.

After ending 2018 on a high, Virat Kohli's men entered the 'New Year's Test' at Sydney determined to clinch the series 3-1. India made two changes to their XI with KL Rahul and Kuldeep Yadav replacing Rohit Sharma and Ishant Sharma.

Kohli, whose luck with the coin continued, opted to bat first on winning the toss. India posted a mammoth 622-7 (decl.)- courtesy centuries from Cheteshwar Pujara, Rishabh Pant and half-centuries from Mayank Agarwal, Ravindra Jadeja.

The heart of the matter

Meanwhile, Rishabh Pant performed an acrobatic move during India's first innings and it went viral all over social media. The 21-year-old was spotted performing the popular kick up move of WWE star, Shawn Michaels during the drinks break on a hot and humid afternoon at the SCG.

Pant, who scored a magnificent 159* amassed fifteen fours and a six during his memorable knock. Thereby, he became the first Indian wicket-keeper batsman to score a Test century against Australia in their own backyard.

Also, the southpaw who scored his maiden Test century against England last year became the first Indian wicket-keeper to score two tons outside Asia. Batting, wicket-keeping, sledging and acrobatic moves- Is there something that Rishabh Pant can't do!

What's next?

The visitors are in a commanding position to win the Test series for the first-ever time in Australia. It is a very big opportunity for India to claim the series 3-1 but with three days of action remaining in the Test match, we need to wait and watch!

Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
Australia vs India 2018-19 Indian Cricket Team Rishabh Pant
Ashwan Rao
ANALYST
In love with the Gentleman's game since Ashish Nehra's aeroplane celebration against the English at Kingsmead! #26/2/2003💙🏏
Watch: Bharat Army comes up with a Rishabh Pant song to...
RELATED STORY
5 records already broken or equaled by Rishabh Pant in...
RELATED STORY
You sledge right: Australian PM shares a light moment...
RELATED STORY
Rishabh Pant 'babysits' Tim Paine's Kids; Paine's wife...
RELATED STORY
Australia vs India 2018-19: Rishabh Pant hilariously...
RELATED STORY
Watch: All the hilarious banter and sledges from the...
RELATED STORY
WATCH: Tim Paine asks Rishabh Pant to babysit his kids
RELATED STORY
Watch: Mitchell Starc hurls mouthful at Rishabh Pant...
RELATED STORY
Two factors that will decide India's playing XI in the...
RELATED STORY
Australia vs India 2018-19: Tim Paine reacts to Rishabh...
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
Australia v India Test Series 2018/19
1st T20I | Wed, 21 Nov
AUS 158/4 (17.0 ov)
IND 169/7 (17.0 ov)
Australia won by 4 runs (DLS Method)
AUS VS IND live score
2nd T20I | Fri, 23 Nov
AUS 132/7 (19.0 ov)
IND
No Result
AUS VS IND live score
3rd T20I | Sun, 25 Nov
AUS 164/6 (20.0 ov)
IND 168/4 (19.4 ov)
India won by 6 wickets
AUS VS IND live score
| Tue, 27 Nov
IND 358/10 & 211/2
CAXI 544/10
Match Drawn
IND VS CAXI live score
1st Test | Wed, 05 Dec
IND 250/10 & 307/10
AUS 235/10 & 291/10
India won by 31 runs
IND VS AUS live score
2nd Test | Fri, 14 Dec
AUS 326/10 & 243/10
IND 283/10 & 140/10
Australia won by 146 runs
AUS VS IND live score
3rd Test | Tue, 25 Dec
IND 443/7 & 106/8
AUS 151/10 & 261/10
India won by 137 runs
IND VS AUS live score
4th Test | 11:30 PM
IND 622/7
AUS 24/0 (10.0 ov)
Day 2 | Stumps: Australia trail India by 598 runs with 10 wickets remaining
IND VS AUS live score
1st ODI | Sat, 12 Jan, 02:20 AM
Australia
India
AUS VS IND preview
2nd ODI | Tue, 15 Jan, 03:20 AM
Australia
India
AUS VS IND preview
3rd ODI | Fri, 18 Jan, 02:20 AM
Australia
India
AUS VS IND preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
New Zealand Women v India Women ODI Series 2019
Australia v India Test Series 2018/19
Australia v India ODI Series 2019
New Zealand v India ODI Series 2019
New Zealand v Sri Lanka ODI Series 2019
New Zealand v Sri Lanka Twenty20 2019
South Africa v Pakistan ODI Series 2019
South Africa v Pakistan Test Series 2018/19
South Africa v Pakistan Twenty20 Series 2019
Sri Lanka in Australia Tour Matches 2019
Australia v Sri Lanka Test Series 2019
England in West Indies Tour Matches 2019
Windies v England Test Series 2019
South Africa Women v Sri Lanka Women Twenty20 Series 2019
Australian Domestic Other Matches 2018/2019
Rebel Women's Big Bash League 2018/2019
KFC T20 Big Bash League 2018/2019
England Lions in India 2019 Tour Matches
India A v England Lions One-Day Series 2019
Women's National Cricket League 2018/2019
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us