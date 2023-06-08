[Watch] Rohit Sharma's funny DRS prank during day 2 of WTC 2023 final between India and Australia

Team India captain Rohit Sharma continued to entertain the fans with his amusing DRS antics on the second day of the World Test Championship (WTC) 2023 final against Australia.

After his couple of fascinating DRS gestures on Day 1, Rohit Sharma was it again on Thursday, June 8. Australia began the day from a comfortable position with 327/3 on the board, with Steve Smith hitting a couple of boundaries in the very first over.

Mohammed Siraj and Mohammed Shami dismissed Travis Head and Cameron Green in quick succession to give India a decent start. Shami then produced a half chance with a delivery in the stump line against Alex Carey, which hit his pads.

The Indians went up appealing for an LBW, but the umpire turned it down. After some deliberation with the wicketkeeper and other players, Sharma decided against taking the DRS. However, the Indian captain showed off his witty side with his half gesture of the DRS sign while the players were going to take a drinks break following the delivery.

You can watch the video below:

"If the mindset was positive, you want to bat come what may" - Ravi Shastri Rohit Sharma's decision of bowling first in WTC final vs Australia

Former Indian coach Ravi Shastri was pleased with Team India's decision to bowl first after winning the toss in WTC 2023 final against Australia. He opined that the decision might have prompted the team management to go in with four pacers and leave out Ravichandran Ashwin.

Speaking to the ICC at the end of the day one play, Shastri said:

"What came out today, the mindset was to field if they won the toss, hence the choices in the bowling department - 4 seamers and 1 spinner. If the mindset was positive, you want to bat come what may, rough it out in that first session of play and then see if you can put 250 on the board. Dont think too big, 250-260 and if the conditions got better and you saw off that first session you could have got more."

