Watch: Rohit Sharma, Yuzvendra Chahal and Khaleel Ahmed enact a scene from a popular Bollywood movie

Photo: Screen grab

India vice-captain Rohit Sharma, spin bowler Yuzvendra Chahal and fast bowler Khaleel Ahmed, all three are currently enjoying their time off cricket. All of them are not a part of the Test team which is currently in New Zealand.

Chahal recently posted a TikTok video on Twitter, in which the trio is enacting a scene from the popular Bollywood movie “Dhol”. In the video, Chahal plays the role of comedian Rajpal Yadav, while Rohit and Khaleel are seen playing the characters of Tushar Kapoor and Kunal Khemu, respectively.

Chahal, who will turn up for the Royal Challengers Bangalore at the IPL 2020, is one of the most active cricketers on social media. Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma, on the other hand, is currently nursing a calf injury that he sustained in the fifth T20I against the Kiwis earlier this month.

Ahmed, meanwhile, last played international cricket in November 2019 in a T20I against Bangladesh, and has not been in the scheme of things after that due to the team management’s preference of Shardul Thakur.

The Indian team suffered a 10-wicket defeat in the first Test in Wellington and will be looking to make up for it in the second Test starting in Christchurch on Saturday.