[Watch] Sachin Tendulkar presents Team India jersey to Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Legendary former cricketer Sachin Tendulkar presented a customized jersey to India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday (September 23) during an event in Varanasi. The two dignitaries attended the foundation stone-laying event for an international cricket stadium in Varanasi, UP.

BCCI president Roger Binny, vice president Rajiv Shukla, and secretary Jay Shah were also present at the event. A new international cricket stadium is being built in Varanasi with best-in-class facilities. BCCI is set to spend around ₹330 crores for the stadium. It is expected to have a capacity of 30,000 spectators.

This stadium will be a big boost to the ancient city of Varanasi, which is part of PM Modi's parliamentary constituency.

During the event, Tendulkar gave an Indian jersey with 'NAMO' (PM Modi's initials) written on the back with the number 1 to the Prime Minister, who accepted it gracefully.

"Sachin Tendulkar started at the age of 16" - Dinesh Karthik feels Virat Kohli not likely to break Indian legend's records

Dinesh Karthik recently opined that Virat Kohli might find it difficult to break Sachin Tendulkar's numerous batting records. He reasoned that Tendulkar began very early, at 16 years of age, which is not the case with Kohli. In a conversation on Cricbuzz, Dinesh Karthik gave his opinion on the matter:

"Sachin Tendulkar started at the age of 16, that makes the difference. Whereas Virat Kohli started much later. Those four or five years could be the difference. It is different from 16 to 21 than trying to catch up from 34 to 40. It is two different ball games altogether."

Karthik feels that Virat Kohli will end up as one of the greatest batters in the world even if he does not break Tendulkar's records.

"What Virat Kohli has achieved is phenomenal. Whether he goes on to touch Sachin's record, just falls short, or gets ahead of him, you have to say he is going to come out as one of the greatest cricketers India have ever produced and one of the greatest batters the world cricket has ever seen."

