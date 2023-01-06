[WATCH] “Samajnar nahi lokanna” - Rahul Dravid has a hilarious conversation with journalist in Marathi

Team India head coach Rahul Dravid had a fun conversation in Marathi with a journalist at a press conference held following the second T20I against Sri Lanka in Pune on Thursday, January 5.

Replying to the Marathi query, Dravid began speaking in the same language, but then requested the scribe if he could answer in English. The journalist politely urged the Indian legend to continue speaking in Marathi, after which Dravid cracked a joke about being weak in the language.

Although born in Indore and raised in Bengaluru, Dravid hails from a Marathi-speaking Brahmin family.

Coming back to the press conference, the head coach was asked about the high-scoring encounter in Pune. He began speaking in Marathi, but suddenly added:

“Mi English madhe sangto. Samajnar nahi lokanna. Majhi Marathi mahit nahi, pan theek aahe (I will speak in English. People won’t understand my Marathi. I don’t know how good I am at it, but okay).”

Heeding to the journalist’s request, he continued speaking in Marathi. The query was about the number of big hits during the match in Pune. Dravid explained:

“A lot of sixes are hit on this ground. They (Sri Lanka) hit 14 sixes, we hit 12. Because so many sixes can be hit on this ground, you are never really out of the game. You can always come back because you can have those big overs here. Axar (Patel) was able to get us that big over against (Wanindu) Hasaranga.”

Batting first after losing the toss, Sri Lanka put up an impressive 206/6 on the board courtesy of thrilling knocks from skipper Dasun Shanaka (56* off 22) and opener Kusal Mendis (52 off 31). In response, India crumbled to 57/5 before Axar (65) and Suryakumar Yadav (51) gave the innings much-needed momentum.

Axar struck six sixes, three of which came off consecutive deliveries in an over from Hasaranga - the 14th of the innings.

“Must-win games can only be good for a young side like us” - Rahul Dravid on decider

With the three-match series level at 1-1, both sides will have everything to play for when they meet in the decider. Asked for his thoughts on the do-or-die encounter, Dravid asserted that such pressure contests will stand a young Indian side in good stead. He concluded:

“Irrespective of whether we win or lose, such high-pressure, must-win games can only be good for a young side like us. Hopefully, we can play well and get the right result.”

India and Sri Lanka will meet in the third T20I at the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Rajkot on Saturday, January 7.

