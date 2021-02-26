Watch: Sanath Jayasuriya bowls in the nets ahead of Road Safety World Series 

Sanath Jayasuriya will return to the cricket field in the Road Safety World Series 2021. The retired all-rounder will represent the Sri Lanka Legends in the competition.

Before the tournament gets underway at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium in Raipur, Sanath Jayasuriya rolled his arm over in the training nets. The Sri Lanka Legends posted a video of Jayasuriya bowling as an Instagram story. You can watch that clip here.

Although Sanath Jayasuriya has not played much cricket in the last five or six years, his bowling action is still the same, and he seemed to be in fine form. Jayasuriya is one of the biggest names present in the Sri Lanka Legends squad in the Road Safety World Series.

The former Sri Lankan all-rounder played 110 Tests, 445 ODIs, and 31 T20Is in his career, spanning 22 years. Jayasuriya aggregated 13,430 ODI runs for the Sri Lankan cricket team. Also, he picked up 323 wickets with his left-arm spin.

The Sri Lanka Legends also features the likes of TM Dilshan, Chamara Silva, Upul Tharanga, Nuwan Kulasekara, Rangan Herath, Ajantha Mendis, Farvez Maharoof, and Russel Arnold.

Sanath Jayasuriya is not the only Sri Lanka Legend who has kicked off his preparations

Along with Sanath Jayasuriya, Russel Arnold has also kicked off his training for the Road Safety World Series 2021. The former Sri Lankan all-rounder posted a video clip earlier today, where he was seen getting into shape through sprinting.

The Sri Lanka Legends hold the third spot on the points table right now with four points from two matches. It will be interesting to see if they can come out on top in this battle of legends taking place at Raipur.