WATCH: Shafali Verma hits an unbelievable six; follows it up with a fist pump

Varma hit a stunning 79-metre six.

During the fifth match of the ongoing Australia Tri-Nation Women’s T20 Series between Australia and India at the Junction Oval, the Indian women won the game by successfully chasing down the target of 174 runs.

An 85-run opening partnership between Shafali Verma and Smriti Mandhana laid the foundation for the comfortable chase. The 16-year-old Verma gave a brisk start to India by scoring 49 (28) with the help of eight fours and a six at a strike rate of 175.

Mandhana, on the other hand, went on to score her 11th T20I half-century. She scored 55 (48) with the help of seven fours and also top-scored in the game.

But what caught everyone’s attention was a spectacular shot by Verma. On the fourth delivery of the sixth over by Australia seamer Megan Schutt, Verma stepped down the track to hit a 79 metre six. She herself was amazed by the huge six and followed it up with a fist pump.

A huge straight six from Verma!



And a cheeky fist pump too from the Indian opener #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/gJ5ksQyTI2 — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) February 8, 2020

After India captain Harmanpreet Kaur won the toss and chose to field first, Australia scored 173/5 in 20 overs on the back of Ashleigh Gardner’s career-best 93 (57) with the help of 11 fours and three sixes.