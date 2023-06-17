[Watch] "Stop What You are Doing" - Brad Currie pulls off a catch for the ages at the Vitality T20 Blast

24-year-old Brad Currie pulled off arguably the best catch of all time at deep square leg in his Vitality T20 Blast debut for Sussex in their clash against Hampshire on Friday, June 16.

Moments after an enthralling Day 1 of the Ashes series culminated, Currie's acrobatics ensured that the rivetting cricketing action continued in the UK. The crowd and commentators were in complete awe of the screamer from the debutant, with social media immediately going abuzz, claiming it the best catch of all time.

With Hampshire needing 23 runs off 11 deliveries, all-rounder Benny Howell hoicked a slower delivery from Tymal Mills flat and powerfully for a potential maximum, only to be intercepted by the brilliance of the tall left-arm pacer.

Currie ran to his left at full speed and launched himself to pluck the ball out of thin air with his outstretched left hand while staying within the boundary.

Here is a video of the sensational catch shared by the Vitality Blast social media handle:

While the catch in and of itself was a magnificent effort, the timing of it added to the spectacle as it helped Sussex pull off a tight win by six runs. Batting first, Sussex smashed a competitive 183-6 in their 20 overs before restricting Hamshire to 177-9.

If the fielding effort wasn't sufficient to bring the house down, Currie also made his day sweeter by being adjudged the Player of the Match for his sensational bowling performance, picking up 3/27 in his four overs.

"The ball just stuck to me" - Brad Currie on his incredible catch

Brad Currie reflected on his magical effort in the deep to pull off a game-changing catch at the Vitality Blast, calling it a purely instinctive effort.

"I believe you simply act on instinct. A flying version of myself emerged, and the ball just stuck to me," said Currie.

The 24-year-old reportedly discovered that he would be debuting for Sussex only an hour before the match. His bowling exploits and the ground-breaking catch helped Sussex stay alive in the competition, with their third win in nine games.

Currie made his first-class debut for Sussex in the County Championship on July 2022 and finished with impressive figures of 6/93 at Lords. He also made his List-A debut for Sussex the following month at the Royal London One-Day cup.

The tall left-arm pacer is off to an impressive start to his domestic career, with 18 wickets in five first-class games and 12 scalps in eight List-A matches.

After their incredible victory against Hampshire, Sussex will take on Kent in a crucial must-win encounter at Hove on Tuesday, June 20.

