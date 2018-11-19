×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்

Watch: The most bizarre delivery in cricket

Srihari
FEATURED WRITER
News
1.53K   //    19 Nov 2018, 13:33 IST

Rabada's bizarre delivery didn't end up costing the Proteas
Rabada's bizarre delivery didn't end up costing the Proteas

South Africa's victory in the one-off T20I was a comfortable one in the end but that was almost overshadowed by a shocking delivery bowled by Kagiso Rabada in the ninth over of the Australian run chase. Instead of bowling the ball towards the batsman, the ball slipped out of Rabada's hands and ended up going to the fielder at backward point.

It was eventually ruled a dead ball and although Glenn Maxwell and Australia wanted a no ball, they didn't get their wish. Here is that bizarre delivery:

With Australia needing 41 off 10 balls to complete an improbable victory with just four wickets in hand, Rabada came in, to bowl the third ball of the ninth over. Although the victory was all but guaranteed for the visitors, the Proteas pacer proceeded a deliver a ball that left the batsmen confused, his teammates in splits and the spectators wondering whether that was the most bizarre delivery that they have seen.

Everything began just as it normally does but just before he delivered the ball, it slipped and went in the direction of the fielder at backward point, who collected it and returned it back to the bowler. It didn't take long for the umpire to deem it a dead ball and then proceed with the game even if that wasn't what Maxwell thought should have happened.

Although, according to Law 20 Dead ball, the umpire was correct in his decision as he deemed that it was accidental.

According to law, 20.4 Umpire calling and signalling Dead ball
20.4.2.8 the bowler drops the ball accidentally before delivery.

As a result, much to the dismay of the Australian all-rounder and the crowd at the Carrara Oval in the Gold Coast, the umpire asked the pacer to deliver that ball again. Although Maxwell hit back-to-back boundaries in the over, it went for just 12 runs and Australia needed 31 off the last ball to win, which they failed to get and they finished on 87/7 from their 10 overs to lose the rain-curtailed one-off T20I by 21 runs.

Earlier, South Africa posted 108/6 after Australia won the toss and elected to field first. While no Proteas batsman got over 30, all of the top five were in double digits and they had enough on the board, even though their last two overs of the innings went for just 10 runs and they lost three wickets as well.

Topics you might be interested in:
Australia vs South Africa 2018 Australia Cricket Team South Africa Cricket Glenn Maxwell Kagiso Rabada
Srihari
FEATURED WRITER
An author, poet, soft skills trainer and sports enthusiast, who has a Masters in Sports Journalism and NCTJ-accredited level 3 Diploma in Journalism
Twitter reacts as record stand between du Plessis and...
RELATED STORY
AUS v SA 2018: 3 AUS & SA players to look out for ahead...
RELATED STORY
Faf du Plessis creates a captaincy record against Australia
RELATED STORY
Australia vs South Africa 1st ODI: Preview and Predicted...
RELATED STORY
Australia vs South Africa: Twitter erupts as Australia...
RELATED STORY
Australia vs South Africa 2018: Stats, Schedule, Squads &...
RELATED STORY
VIDEO: George Bailey's weird batting stance against South...
RELATED STORY
SA announce ODI squad for Australia tour
RELATED STORY
3 Bowler-Wicketkeeper Pairs With Most Dismissals In ODI...
RELATED STORY
Top 5 strange but effective shots in cricket
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Live Cricket Scores
South Africa in Australia Tour Matches 2018
| Wed, 31 Oct
RSA 173/10 (42.0 ov)
PXI 174/6 (36.3 ov)
Prime Minister's XI win by 4 wickets
RSA VS PXI live score
1st ODI | Sun, 04 Nov
AUS 152/10 (38.1 ov)
RSA 153/4 (29.2 ov)
South Africa win by 6 wickets
AUS VS RSA live score
2nd ODI | Fri, 09 Nov
AUS 231/10 (48.3 ov)
RSA 224/9 (50.0 ov)
Australia win by 7 runs
AUS VS RSA live score
3rd ODI | Sun, 11 Nov
RSA 320/5 (50.0 ov)
AUS 280/9 (50.0 ov)
South Africa win by 40 runs
RSA VS AUS live score
| Wed, 14 Nov
RSA 201/5 (20.0 ov)
CAXI 160/7 (20.0 ov)
South Africa win by 41 runs
RSA VS CAXI live score
Only T20I | Sat, 17 Nov
RSA 108/6 (10.0 ov)
AUS 87/7 (10.0 ov)
South Africa win by 21 runs
RSA VS AUS live score
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
Australia v India Twenty20 Series 2018
India in Australia Tour Matches 2018
Australia v India Test Series 2018/19
South Africa in Australia Tour Matches 2018
Australia v South Africa Twenty20 2018
Sri Lanka v England Test Series 2018
Pakistan v New Zealand Test Series in UAE 2018
New Zealand v Sri Lanka Test Series 2018
Sri Lanka in New Zealand Tour Match 2018
Bangladesh v Windies ODI Series 2018
Bangladesh v Windies Twenty20 Series 2018
Bangladesh v Windies Test Series 2018
ICC Women's World T20 - West Indies 2018
JLT Sheffield Shield 2018/2019
Pakistan A v England Lions Twenty20 Series in UAE 2018
Pakistan A v England Lions Four-Day Match in UAE 2018
Pakistan A v England Lions One-Day Series in UAE 2018
New Zealand A v India A One-Day Series 2018
New Zealand A v India A Four-Day Series 2018
Rebel Women's Big Bash League 2018/2019
Australian Domestic Other Matches 2018/2019
Contact Us Advertise with Us