Asia Cup 2022: [WATCH] Virat Kohli fulfills a specially-abled Pakistani fangirl’s dream with a special gesture 

Senior Indian cricketer Virat Kohli is one of the most famous cricketers in the world. Fans admire his batting whether he plays in India or any other continent. Known for his fiery character on the ground, he is the complete opposite in real life.

After bowling over fans by meeting Pakistan captain Babar Azam, Kohli spent some time fulfilling a specially-abled Pakistan fan's dream. He not only posed for the camera alongside his fan but also enquired about how she was.

The fangirl waited for hours to meet the superstar batter. She was thrilled to meet the former Indian captain. Speaking to PakTV, she said:

“I am not a fan of anyone but Virat Kohli, for whom I have come from Pakistan hoping to get a picture clicked with him.”

She added:

“He is an amazing person besides being a fabulous cricketer. He listened to me and agreed to my request of getting the selfie clicked.”

Virat Kohli loves playing against Pakistan

The right-handed batter is all set to make a comeback to international cricket after a five-week long break. He will be looking to forget his dismal form on the tour of England and start afresh.

The Delhi batter enjoys are very good record against Pakistan in white-ball formats. In T20Is, he has scored 311 runs in seven games at an average of 77.75.

The 33-year-old will look to once again deliver against arch-rivals Pakistan in India’s opening match of the 2022 Asia Cup on August 28. The Men in Blue suffered a humiliating 10-wicket loss against Babar Azam and Co. in the last edition of the ICC T20 World Cup last year.

The veteran batter has set the Asia Cup and T20 World Cup trophies as his targets to achieve in the near future. Speaking to Star Sports, he said:

“I want to win India the Asia Cup and the [T20] World Cup; that's the motivation. My main aim is to help India win the Asia Cup and the World Cup and for that I am ready to do anything for the team.”

