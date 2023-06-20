[Watch] When a 22-year-old Virat Kohli was dismissed cheaply by Fidel Edwards on Test debut 

On this day (June 20) in 2011, Virat Kohli made his Test debut for India against West Indies in Kingston, Jamaica.

Kohli had a forgettable debut as he edged a delivery from Fidel Edwards straight to wicket-keeper Carlton Baugh on the 10th ball of his career. He scored four runs before losing his wicket to Edwards. Those four runs came off a boundary against Edwards, two overs before his dismissal.

Edwards was the West Indies' best bowler in the first innings. He took four wickets, including Harbhajan Singh, Praveen Kumar, Amit Mishra, and Kohli.

The video of Kohli's first Test innings was shared by a YouTube user recently. You can watch the clip here. Virat Kohli's dismissal starts at the 2:49 mark.

Under the captaincy of MS Dhoni, the Indian team recorded a 63-run win in the first Test to secure a 1-0 lead in the series. Kohli batted with senior players like VVS Laxman, Rahul Dravid, Dhoni, and Suresh Raina in the middle-order for India in that match.

Virat Kohli lost his wicket in a similar fashion in the 2nd innings of his debut Test match

Kohli performed slightly better in the second innings of his Test career, scoring 15 runs off 54 balls. Fidel Edwards dismissed him caught behind once again, ending his 72-minute stay in the middle.

Rahul Dravid, who is currently the head coach of the Indian cricket team, scored a century in the second innings. His ton helped the visitors set a target of 326 runs for the West Indies. Three-wicket hauls from Ishant Sharma and Praveen Kumar helped India restrict their opponents to 262 runs and win the Test match by 63 runs.

12 years later, Kohli has established himself as one of the best Test players of all time. He has not only achieved success as a batter, but he also had a memorable stint as India's Test captain.

