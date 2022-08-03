[WATCH] When Rohit Sharma took a tumble after a fan tried to touch his feet 

Along with Virat Kohli, current Team India skipper Rohit Sharma is among the most adored cricketers in India. Fans admire him for his sublime strokeplay as well as six-hitting ability.

His popularity rose even further after he took charge of the Mumbai Indians (MI) franchise. He has transformed them from a non-performing team of stars to the most successful side in the history of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

While cricketers make their best efforts to reciprocate the love showered on them by fans, sometimes cricket lovers take their passion to an extreme level. On occasions, it leads to hilarious situations being played out.

Something on similar lines happened during the second Test between India and South Africa at the Maharashtra Cricket Association (MCA) Stadium in Pune in October 2019.

During the match, a fan managed to breach security and enter the field of play. He ran towards Rohit, who was standing in the slips and touched the cricketer’s feet. However, the invader’s momentum meant that he literally crashed into the fielder, forcing the Hitman to lose his balance and tumble.

A video and some pictures from the incident went viral on social media platforms. One of the images has Rohit checking whether the fan is okay after he too stumbled.

There were varied reactions to the incident on Twitter, even as security personnel dragged the invader off the pitch. While some found the fan’s act downright crazy, others question the security arrangements, pointing out that such invasions could be harmful to players.

During the same series, a fan shook Kohli’s hand and also tried to take a selfie with some cricketers. Even during the 2nd T20I between India and South Africa in Mohali, the game was interrupted twice as fans made their way onto the field.

When another fan tried to touch Rohit Sharma's feet!

A couple of years after the Pune incident, another fan tried to touch the cricketer’s feet. This happened during the India vs New Zealand T20 in Ranchi in November 2021.

Thankfully, this time, the admirer did not barge into the fielder. Instead, he was captured lying near the feet of Rohit. A picture of the same went viral on social media, providing another illustration of Hitman’s popularity.

Mufaddal Vohra @mufaddal_vohra A die hard Rohit Sharma fan in Ranchi. A die hard Rohit Sharma fan in Ranchi. https://t.co/FyoE2BUZ5w

The 35-year-old is currently leading the Indian team in the T20I series against West Indies. The visitors are 2-1 up in the five-match series. The Team India skipper, however, suffered an injury scare on Tuesday (August 2) as he retired hurt during the third T20I due to a back spasm.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far