Watch: When the crowd at Eden Gardens turned volatile over Sachin Tendulkar's wicket

Picture source: YouTube screengrab

In a country where cricket is a religion and Sachin Tendulkar is its God, fans at times go overboard with their emotions. One such instance of extreme fanaticism was seen at Eden Gardens in 1999 when India were playing Pakistan in the first Test of the Asian Test Championship.

Tendulkar was adjudged run-out after colliding with Shoaib Akhtar, and fans perceived the collision as intentional from the latter. This sparked massive outrage at the Kolkata venue, which turned into a riot and the authorities had to intervene and get the stadium emptied.

Chasing a 279-run target, Sadagoppan Ramesh and VVS Laxman stitched a 108-run opening partnership but post that, India kept losing wickets at regular intervals and eventually lost the match by 46 runs.

Tendulkar flicked a delivery from Wasim Akram when Nadeem Khan quickly stopped the ball and executed direct-hit. Tendulkar, who was returning for a third run, happened to collide with Akhtar, which led to his run-out.

Fans started to throw various things into the ground and disrupted play. Match had to be stopped for the next one-hour until Tendulkar himself entered the ground to pacify the angry fans. But the fans were unrelenting and the stadium authorities had to finally empty the stadium. Play resumed when only about 200 people were at the iconic venue.

