Watch: “Why not a strike rate of 300?” – Babar Azam gives a befitting reply to a journalist in PSL 2023

Peshawar Zalmi captain Babar Azam was in a fiery mood after his team lost by six wickets versus Islamabad United in the ongoing Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2023 on Thursday, February 23. That came even as the right-hander led from the front with 75 off 58 balls at a strike rate of 129.31, including seven fours and a six.

In the post-match press conference, Babar was questioned about his strike rate. He retorted strongly by asking the journalist whether he should play at a strike rate of 300.

“Why not a strike rate of 300?”

For the uninitiated, Zalmi suffered a middle-order collapse after Azam and Mohammad Haris (40 off 21) shared a 76-run partnership for the opening wicket. They posted 156/8 in their allotted 20 overs.

For United, Hasan Ali scalped three wickets, while Rumman Raees, Faheem Ashraf, Shadab Khan, and Mubasir Khan scalped one wicket apiece.

In reply, United opener Rahmanullah Gurbaz led the run chase with his 62 off 31, while Rassie van der Dussen contributed 42 off 29. Asif Ali also played a cameo of 29 off 13 balls as United by six wickets with 5.1 overs to spare.

‘This was a 180-200 wicket” – Babar Azam

Babar Azam, meanwhile, in the post-match show, said that Zalmi fell short in their first innings. The 28-year-old wants the players to improve their batting for the remaining games.

He said:

“We had a good start and executed our plans till then, but we lost back-to-back wickets. Hasan Ali bowled well and we lost the momentum. We tried to get it back, but it was too late and we didn't get any partnerships. This was a 180-200 wicket. We are starting well but are not finishing strongly and that is an area we need to work on.”

Azam, however, credited Haris for his quickfire batting in the powerplay.

“But there are positives, especially with the way Haris is batting in the powerplay. I started well but didn't finish the way I would have liked. It would have been different if there was a proper batter to support me at the other end.”

Zalmi will next play Lahore Qalandars at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on Sunday, February 26. Babar Azam and Co. will look to return to winning ways.

