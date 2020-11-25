WBBL 2020: Brisbane Heat vs Sydney Thunder Dream11 Prediction: 3 players you could pick as captain or vice-captain for today's WBBL 2020 match

The Women's Big Bash League (WBBL) is all set to enthral fans for one more week as the knockout games of the competition are all set to commence. The Melbourne Stars take on the Perth Scorchers in the first semi-final of WBBL 2020 at the North Sydney Oval today.

Tomorrow promises to be another exciting day for women's cricket, as the two most consistent teams in WBBL history, the Brisbane Heat and the Sydney Thunder, square off against each other in the second semi-final.

Our semi-final 1️⃣ 1️⃣ 🙌 We've been sent in to bat first 🔥 Come on girls! 💪 #WBBL06 #MADETOUGH pic.twitter.com/ZfNyT0RlS6 — Perth Scorchers (@ScorchersBBL) November 25, 2020

Brisbane Heat vs Sydney Thunder: Three WBBL players one could pick as captain or vice-captain of their Dream11 teams

One of the premier tournaments in the women's circuit, the WBBL has lived up to fans' expectations, as most of the games in the 2020 edition of the competition have gone down to the wire.

With many international players stepping on the field along with promising domestic talent, let's have a look at three WBBL players one could pick as the captain or vice-captain of their Dream 11 team.

#1 Heather Knight (Sydney Thunder)

Heather Knight in action for the Sydney Thunder.

The captain of the England women's team is the highest run-scorer for the Thunders in this edition of the WBBL. Coming in to bat at number 3, Heather Knight has essayed the responsibility of anchoring the innings, amassing 403 runs in 14 league games.

Along with Rachael Haynes, the duo has been the mainstay in the Thunders batting. With an average of just over 40, the right-handed Knight has been one of the key players for her team and has shouldered the responsibility of guiding the young middle order.

In the all-important clash against Perth Scorchers, the experience of Knight and her ability to perform consistently under pressure makes her a favourite to be picked in Dream11 sides.

#2 Jess Jonassen (Brisbane Heat)

Jess Jonassen will be the one to watch out for in the WBBL semi-final.

Jess Jonassen has been one of the most prolific performers for the Australian women's side in the past couple of seasons. Fresh off her exploits in the recently concluded Women's World T20, Jonassen has carried that form into this season of the WBBL.

Leading the Heat, the left-arm spinner has impressed one and all with her all-round abilities. In 13 league games in WBBL 2020, she has scalped 16 wickets at an economy rate of just under seven runs per over.

The 28-year-old, along with Amelia Kerr, has been the wrecker in chief in the Heat's bowling department. The duo has managed to strangle the opposition in the middle overs and restrict the flow of runs.

This WBBL season has also seen Jonassen don the responsibility of batting higher up the order. The move has yielded massive benefits, as she is one of the leading run-scorers for her team with 212 runs in 13 games. Her allround abilities make her one of the most valuable players in WBBL 2020.

#3 Sammy Jo-Johnson (Sydney Thunder)

Sammy Jo-Johnson celebrates after picking up a wicket.

Sammy Jo-Johnson is one of the most experienced bowlers in the Australian women's domestic circuit. The tall right-handed medium pacer is currently the joint highest wicket-taker in WBBL 2020, along with Natalie Sciver.

Bringing in years of her domestic experience to optimum use, Johnson has been consistent with her line and length, making it difficult for batters. With 18 wickets in 14 league games in the WBBL this season, she has been one of the key bowlers for Rachael Haynes in the middle overs.

The Thunders have also been smart in using her hard-hitting prowess that has helped provide much-needed impetus at the back end of their innings.

In their last league game against the Hobart Hurricanes, Johnson was involved in an unbeaten 35-run partnership with Phoebe Litchfield to help the Thunders register a comfortable six-wicket victory.