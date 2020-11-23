WBBL 2020: Top 3 fielding efforts in the tournament

The Women's Big Bash League (WBBL) is one of the most prestigious tournaments on the women's circuit. The competition has well and truly helped the Australian team unearth local talent whilst increasing the strength of the national team's bench.

With plenty of international stars in action along with the domestic players, the tournament showcases the immense amount of talent in the women's game. The WBBl has lived up to all the expectations of fans all over the world, with high-quality cricket and some scintillating performances from the top players.

Along with some brilliant performances by the batters and the bowlers, the extraordinary fielding skills displayed by players in the WBBL have grabbed a lot of eyeballs across the globe.

Fielding is often one of the most underrated aspects of the game. However, with the games in the WBBL going all the way down to the wire, the difference between the two sides is often the fielding standards on that particular day.

We look at the top three fielding efforts in the ongoing WBBL.

Nat Sciver's growth as an all-round cricketer in the past couple of seasons has been a revelation for the England team. The 28-year-old has been one of their premier match-winners and her exploits on the international circuit have made her one of the most sought after players in the game.

Plying her trade for the Melbourne Stars in the WBBL, Sciver produced the catch of the tournament so far when she plucked out a one-handed blinder at the backward point against the Sydney Thunder.

In the 13th over of the innings, Tammy Beaumont attempted a reverse sweep off Erin Osborne. Unfortunately, she found Sciver in her way as the player used her non-dominant left hand to hold on to a sensational catch. The catch dented the middle order of the Thunders, helping the Stars register a comfortable eight-wicket victory.

#2 Courtney Webb

Courtney Webb, one of the upcoming talents in the WBBL, stormed into the limelight with her breathtaking catch in the league match featuring the Melbourne Renegades and the Sydney Sixers.

The 20-year-old is a part of the Renegades squad and is touted to be one of the most promising players in the WWBL.

In the first innings of the game, with Ellyse Perry batting on a run a ball 37, the Sixers looked set to post a big total on the board. However, it was a sensational effort in the field by Webb that helped the Renegades crawl their way back into the contest.

In the penultimate ball of the 13th over, Perry tried to hit Molly Strano down the ground. However, struggled with her timing and managed to scoop it to the left of the cover fielder. Webb, fielding at extra covers, judged the swirling ball to perfection and timed her jump to pull out an outstanding catch, which is surely a contender for the best catch in the current WBBL season.

#3 Tahlia McGrath

Tahlia Mcgrath and Madeline Penna of the Adelaide Strikers provided a perfect example of teamwork as they combined to pull off an epic catch in their league game against the Brisbane Heat.

The defending champions needed 35 off the last three overs when the duo combined forces to help the Strikers scalp their fifth wicket and inch closer to victory.

Penna, fielding at short mid-wicket, failed to hold on to the catch as Amelia Kerr mistimed a full toss delivery off Amanda Jade Wellington. However, she was well supported by McGrath at mid-on as she kept her eyes on the ball and managed to catch it inches off the ground on a rebound.

The wicket helped the Strikers register a comfortable 18 run win against the reigning champions.