×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

WC squad out, Pandya and Rahul await Jain's clearance

IANS
NEWS
News
70   //    18 Apr 2019, 21:47 IST

KL Rahul and Hardik Pandya. (File Photo: IANS)
KL Rahul and Hardik Pandya. (File Photo: IANS)

By Baidurjo Bhose

New Delhi, April 18 (IANS) The Indian selectors have named the 15-member squad for the upcoming World Cup. While both all-rounder Hardik Pandya and opener K.L. Rahul are part of the squad, they are yet to get clearance from BCCI ombudsman D.K. Jain for making inappropriate comments in a television chat show.

The duo had appeared before Jain separately. While Pandya met him on April 9, Rahul met him in Mumbai on April 10. The World Cup squad was announced on April 15.

Speaking to IANS, one of the three members of the Supreme Court-appointed Committee of Administrators (CoA) said that it was indeed surprising that the ombudsman was yet to hand over the report of the inquiry. The matter was handed to Jain by the CoA.

"We were hoping to get a report from the ombudsman, but haven't received anything as yet. The team for the World Cup has been picked and the fate of the players still hangs in balance.

"Yes, they have served a temporary suspension and were called back from Australia, but you cannot decide on behalf of the ombudsman. If the ombudsman feels that they have paid for their act, then also a clean chit does have to officially come from him," the member explained.

Another BCCI functionary said that if the two players are handed any form of suspension, the selectors will have to bring in players who are on the stand-by list.

"Well, the Indian board does have the provision to make changes to the squad till May 23 without needing the approval of the ICC's Event Technical Committee. If a scenario does arise wherein these players are ruled out, then the selectors will pick from the stand-by players. Hopefully such a situation won't come," the functionary told IANS.

Repeated attempts to get in touch with Jain failed as he didn't respond to calls or messages.

Advertisement

After speaking to the two cricketers, Jain had said that the players met him and explained themselves and that he would take a decision in due course.

Follow all the latest IPL live score, points table, schedule, purple cap & orange cap list on Sportskeeda.

(Baidurjo Bhose can be contacted atAbaidurjo.b@ians.in)

Tags:
ICC Cricket World Cup 2019
Advertisement
ICC World Cup 2019: 2 selections in the Indian squad that may turn out to be blunders
RELATED STORY
Let's make this year count: Pandya tells Rahul
RELATED STORY
Pandya-Rahul Controversy: Team India needs Rahul and Pandya, says Sreesanth
RELATED STORY
India's WC squad too dependent on bits and pieces players
RELATED STORY
India's WC squad: Karthik pips Pant, Shankar in at No.4
RELATED STORY
Pandya deposes before Jain; Rahul to meet on Wednesday
RELATED STORY
Latest update: Hardik Pandya and KL Rahul could face suspension
RELATED STORY
ICC World Cup 2019: Indian squad selection sounds like a mixed bag of balance and lost opportunity
RELATED STORY
Jadeja's return and dynamics for the World Cup: What does the squad against the Aussies tell?
RELATED STORY
Why Hardik Pandya and KL Rahul shouldn't be banned
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
Featured Matches
Match 1 | Thu, 30 May, 09:30 AM
England
South Africa
ENG VS RSA preview
Match 2 | Fri, 31 May, 09:30 AM
West Indies
Pakistan
WI VS PAK preview
Match 3 | Sat, 01 Jun, 09:30 AM
New Zealand
Sri Lanka
NZ VS SL preview
Match 4 | Sat, 01 Jun, 12:30 PM
Afghanistan
Australia
AFG VS AUS preview
Match 5 | Sun, 02 Jun, 09:30 AM
South Africa
Bangladesh
RSA VS BAN preview
Match 6 | Mon, 03 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
Pakistan
ENG VS PAK preview
Match 7 | Tue, 04 Jun, 09:30 AM
Afghanistan
Sri Lanka
AFG VS SL preview
Match 8 | Wed, 05 Jun, 09:30 AM
South Africa
India
RSA VS IND preview
Match 9 | Wed, 05 Jun, 12:30 PM
Bangladesh
New Zealand
BAN VS NZ preview
Match 10 | Thu, 06 Jun, 09:30 AM
Australia
West Indies
AUS VS WI preview
Match 11 | Fri, 07 Jun, 09:30 AM
Pakistan
Sri Lanka
PAK VS SL preview
Match 12 | Sat, 08 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
Bangladesh
ENG VS BAN preview
Match 13 | Sat, 08 Jun, 12:30 PM
Afghanistan
New Zealand
AFG VS NZ preview
Match 14 | Sun, 09 Jun, 09:30 AM
India
Australia
IND VS AUS preview
Match 15 | Mon, 10 Jun, 09:30 AM
South Africa
West Indies
RSA VS WI preview
Match 16 | Tue, 11 Jun, 09:30 AM
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
BAN VS SL preview
Match 17 | Wed, 12 Jun, 09:30 AM
Australia
Pakistan
AUS VS PAK preview
Match 18 | Thu, 13 Jun, 09:30 AM
India
New Zealand
IND VS NZ preview
Match 19 | Fri, 14 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
West Indies
ENG VS WI preview
Match 20 | Sat, 15 Jun, 09:30 AM
Sri Lanka
Australia
SL VS AUS preview
Match 21 | Sat, 15 Jun, 12:30 PM
South Africa
Afghanistan
RSA VS AFG preview
Match 22 | Sun, 16 Jun, 09:30 AM
India
Pakistan
IND VS PAK preview
Match 23 | Mon, 17 Jun, 09:30 AM
West Indies
Bangladesh
WI VS BAN preview
Match 24 | Tue, 18 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
Afghanistan
ENG VS AFG preview
Match 25 | Wed, 19 Jun, 09:30 AM
New Zealand
South Africa
NZ VS RSA preview
Match 26 | Thu, 20 Jun, 09:30 AM
Australia
Bangladesh
AUS VS BAN preview
Match 27 | Fri, 21 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
Sri Lanka
ENG VS SL preview
Match 28 | Sat, 22 Jun, 09:30 AM
India
Afghanistan
IND VS AFG preview
Match 29 | Sat, 22 Jun, 12:30 PM
West Indies
New Zealand
WI VS NZ preview
Match 30 | Sun, 23 Jun, 09:30 AM
Pakistan
South Africa
PAK VS RSA preview
Match 31 | Mon, 24 Jun, 09:30 AM
Bangladesh
Afghanistan
BAN VS AFG preview
Match 32 | Tue, 25 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
Australia
ENG VS AUS preview
Match 33 | Wed, 26 Jun, 09:30 AM
New Zealand
Pakistan
NZ VS PAK preview
Match 34 | Thu, 27 Jun, 09:30 AM
West Indies
India
WI VS IND preview
Match 35 | Fri, 28 Jun, 09:30 AM
Sri Lanka
South Africa
SL VS RSA preview
Match 36 | Sat, 29 Jun, 09:30 AM
Pakistan
Afghanistan
PAK VS AFG preview
Match 37 | Sat, 29 Jun, 12:30 PM
New Zealand
Australia
NZ VS AUS preview
Match 38 | Sun, 30 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
India
ENG VS IND preview
Match 39 | Mon, 01 Jul, 09:30 AM
Sri Lanka
West Indies
SL VS WI preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
IPL
UAE in Zimbabwe 2019
Pakistan in England 2019
Tri-Series in Ireland 2019
England in Ireland 2019
Pakistan Women in South Africa 2019
English Domestic One-Day Competition
Afghanistan in Scotland 2019
English County Championship Division One
English County Championship Division Two
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us