We are focused on maintaining our world No. 1 T20I ranking, says Pakistan captain Babar Azam

Babar Azam

It will be a make or break situation for Pakistan when they meet Bangladesh in the 3 match T20I series starting tomorrow at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore. In order to maintain their number one position in the T20I rankings, the hosts need to inflict a whitewash on Bangladesh. Keeping that in mind, Pakistan skipper Babar Azam has urged his players to give their '110%' for the cause.

Despite winning a solitary T20I clash out of the last 10 matches, Pakistan have managed to retain their No 1 ranking. However, they need to win all 3 matches against Bangladesh to retain their top ranking. Even a 2-1 series win in Pakistan’s favour will see the Aussies topple them. The Men in Green have occupied the top position in T20Is since January 2018.

After facing a drubbing at the hands of a second-string Sri Lanka, Sarfaraz Ahmed was removed from captaincy and Babar Azam was appointed as the new captain. However, he was caught napping during the series in Australia as Pakistan were thrashed 2-0 and were never in the competition. Azam was quoted by Cricbuzz saying,

"We are focused on maintaining our world No. 1 ranking and that can happen only if we win the series."

"When you think that you have to keep the No. 1 spot, it's a do or die match and we have planned accordingly. We have talked to the players that they should give 110 per cent to keep this No. 1 ranking."

Veteran cricketers Shoaib Malik and Mohammad Hafeez have been called back to the squad and their experience might work wonders for Pakistan. Malik looked in great touch during the BPL and will look to provide solidity to the middle order. Skipper Babar Azam feels that the presence of the two experienced players will help him.

“They (Malik and Hafeez) are senior players and their presence in the team will help me. I thought the way we performed throughout when they were part of the team, and when we were No. 1 - I gave my opinion to the selectors for which I am thankful to them. They are the senior players and it will help me.

"Batting is the strength, till number eight to nine. Iftikhar is also in good form, two senior players have returned, when you need power hitting you have Shadab and Imad so I think batting is our strength."

Meanwhile, Pakistan also decided to drop the likes of Mohammad Amir and Wahab Riaz who have been proven performers for them. They have brought in uncapped Haris Rauf who looked in great rhythm during the Big Bash League. The T20I series against Bangladesh kicks off tomorrow with all 3 matches slated to be played at the Gadaffi Stadium in Lahore.