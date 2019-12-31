'We gave Virat Kohli the chance to flourish', says former chairman of selectors Kris Srikkanth

Virat Kohli

Former India player and chairman of selectors, Kris Srikkanth described the 2011 World Cup win as one of the best moments of his cricketing journey. He also hailed his panel's decision to support Virat Kohli early on in his career and give him a longer run at the highest level.

It was during Srikkanth's reign as chairman of selectors that India clinched their second 50-over World Cup in 2011 at the Wankhade Stadium under the captaincy of MS Dhoni.

Talking to Times of India, Srikkanth spoke proudly about the importance of that win and the effect it had on the cricket-loving country. He said:

"When I took over as the chairman in 2008, my dream was to build a team that could win the 2011 World Cup. God has been kind and we had a captain like MS Dhoni, and the win was still one of the best moments of my cricketing journey."

Srikkanth was all praise for the current Indian skipper Virat Kohli, who was given an extended run by his panel considering the potential the youngster had displayed so early in his career, saying:

“Let me also remind you, we were the ones who gave Virat Kohli the chance to flourish and look where he is today! So it has all been very satisfying.”