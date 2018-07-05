We give them access to great facilities and good people, says Rahul Dravid about the Indian U-19 side

What's the story?

Rahul Dravid, who has been the coach of the Indian Under-19 cricket team for over two years now, opened up about how the facilities available to the team has changed over the years and how their training sessions are monitored.

"At 19 our boys are very advanced now. I certainly can’t take credit for it, as it’s a consequence of the amount of cricket they play. These guys are playing an unbelievable number of matches and they are learning through play, rather than through coaching, which I think is a real advantage. The number of tournaments and matches they play makes them very street smart in cricketing terms for their age," said Dravid in an interview with The Times, UK.

In case you didn't know...

Dravid's last assignment with the Indian U-19 side was at the World Cup this year, which India won by defeating Australia in the final.

The details

Dravid also opened up about how the training equipment and facilities have changed over time. During his days with the Indian cricket team under John Wright, the inventory included three baseball mitts, 30 cones and a set of blue plastic stumps only.

“It is a long way removed from how it used to be. With my last World Cup squad, we monitored them over 15 months and had five fitness testing sessions with them. We give them access to great facilities and good people and I’ve found that if you get them early and ingrain good habits it stays with them and then you don’t have to monitor things so strictly," he said.

What's next?

Rahul Dravid is currently with the India A side which is touring England. They won the ODI tri-series against England A and West Indies A, however, they are currently facing a tough time in the Test against West Indies A