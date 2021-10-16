"We just really want to focus on these two campaigns" - Cricket Australia not deciding on Justin Langer's future for now

Cricket Australia chief executive Nick Hockley has dismissed all speculation about Justin Langer's future for the time being. Hockley has said he also believes the former Australian opener is the right man to take the team forward.

Justin Langer's spot as coach has been under scrutiny following reports of his erratic off-field behavior and the team’s lackluster performances this year. After reports of player unrest, former chairman Earl Eddings and on-field leaders Tim Paine, Aaron Finch and Pat Cummins met to discuss the issues candidly.

Chloe-Amanda Bailey @ChloeAmandaB Cricket Australia has released a statement backing coach Justin Langer. Cricket Australia has released a statement backing coach Justin Langer. https://t.co/NJrA9iqYUR

Meanwhile, Nick Hockley highlighted the need to focus on the T20 World Cup and Ashes as Langer’s contract runs until mid 2022. He said:

“We just really want to focus on these two campaigns. His contract finishes in the middle of next year, so we've got ample time after the end of the Ashes to run a proper process about what the leadership looks like, going forward. That's the process that we're preparing for as we speak, but I think in many ways, it is all about making sure that we're really focused on these two critical upcoming campaigns,” Hockley told ABC's National Grandstand program.

Heading into the T20 World Cup, Australia haven’t produced the kind of results they would’ve liked, enduring series losses in the West Indies and Bangladesh. Aaron Finch and Co. face an uphill task to get past the group stage of the tournament.

We had some really, really direct and honest conversations between the whole leadership group: Cricket Australia chief

Nick Hockley. (Image Credits: Getty)

Cricket Australia boss asserted that there have been productive conversations with the leadership group have and everyone is excited about the upcoming campaigns.

“We had some really, really direct and honest conversations between the whole leadership group — so that's Justin, that's his assistant coaches and that's the leadership group amongst the players. I'm really, really excited by the clarity and the leadership all of that crucial leadership group has shown through the discussions that we've had in preparation for what are two absolutely massive campaigns.”

Although there have been reports of conflict, a handful of players have thrown their weight behind the coach. The likes of Ashton Agar and Aaron Finch are amongst those backing the West Australian.

Edited by S Chowdhury