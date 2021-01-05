“We share a common interest” – Steve Smith on his bromance with Labuschagne

Steve Smith gave fans an insight into his relationship with fellow batsman Marnus Labuschagne. The Australian admitted that they shares a special bond, as the duo connect on their love for cricket. But Smith wouldn’t go as far as calling their relationship a ‘bromance’.

Steve Smith and Marnus Labuschagne are regarded as one of the closest duos in world cricket. They bat next to each other in the Australian line-up and have similar batting styles. They are also hang out with each other off the field. Aaron Finch once suggested that the only time the two are away from each other is when they’re asleep.

In a video posted by 7Cricket online, Steve Smith opened up about the bond he shares with Marnus Labuschagne:

“I don’t know if it’s a bromance between me and Marnus. We do get on well and love talking about the game. We think about the game fairly similarly. We share a common interest with coffee making and latte art”

Members of the cricket fraternity have pointed out remarkable similarities between Steve Smith and Marnus Labuschagne. The duo have an unconventional batting style, with both the cricketers busy at the crease. Smith and Labuschagne also bowl part-time leg-spin and share the same eccentricities. Like shadow batting for long periods in the room.

Aussies’ hilarious take on Steve Smith and Marnus Labuschagne’s bromance

The duo is inseparable according to the Aussies

While Steve Smith gave a balanced answer about his bromance with Marnus Labuschagne, his teammates had something entirely different to say. David Warner claimed that Smith is always trying to get Marnus Labuschagne to come to his room, while Pat Cummins confirmed the bromance.

“I can absolutely confirm the bromance between Marnus and Smith. It’s a weird dynamic, I’m glad they found each other. You’ll see them go for coffee and get their salad bowls.”

Josh Hazelwood reiterated similar sentiments, while Nathan Lyon revealed that fans may have looked at the Steve Smith-Marnus Labuschagne bromance from a different perspective.

“Smith and Marnus obviously have a bromance. But everyone thinks its Marnus who loves Smith, but I’m actually going the other way. I think Smith loves Marnus a lot more. It’s pretty weird how they shadow bat next to each other in the hotel rooms.”

With the duo struggling in the first two Tests against India, the home side will hope that Smith and Labuschagne’s bromance can translate into runs on the field and help Australia win matches.