We will miss Shakib, says Sunil Joshi ahead of Zimbabwe Tests

Saif Hasnat
ANALYST
News
154   //    30 Oct 2018, 22:35 IST

We will miss Shakib in the forthcoming series, says Sunil Joshi
We will miss Shakib in the forthcoming series, says Sunil Joshi

Bangladesh spin-bowling coach Sunil Joshi has said that the team will miss star all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan in the forthcoming Test series against Zimbabwe, that will commence from 3rd November at Sylhet. The hosts will lock horns with Zimbabwe in two Tests, with the second and final Test set to take place in Dhaka from 11 November. 

With 196 scalps in 53 Tests, Shakib Al Hasan is the leading wicket-taker for Bangladesh. The star all-rounder has also scored 3692 runs. It means Bangladesh are going to miss the premium services of Shakib in both batting and bowling. 

Bangladesh outplayed the tourists in the three-match one-day series where Zimbabwe failed to notch up even a single win. Imrul Kayes, the left-handed opener, smashed 349 runs in the one-day series, hitting two centuries in the process.

However, the spin coach of Bangladesh, Sunil Joshi believes that Test cricket is far different from one-dayers: "Test cricket is different. It examines the characters, patience and skills of the cricketers. We are going to miss Shakib in the upcoming series. He is a great leader and great cricketer. I think his absences came as an opportunity for Mehidy (Hasan) and Taijul (Islam) to flourish with more freedom."

While Mehidy has never played a Test against Zimbabwe, Taijul played them back in 2014 when he took 17 wickets in three matches, and that includes incredible figures of 8/39 which are the best ever in Tests for a Bangladeshi. 

"Taijul is very consistent as I have been seeing him over a year now. Despite playing only one format, Taijul is good at bowling continuously in the right areas, which is most important in the Tests." Joshi said at the Sylhet International Stadium during a break of the practice session. 

Bangladesh have traditionally been a Test side who heavily rely on their spin-bowling arsenal. And, Shakib Al Hasan has been their best option since his debut.

His unavailability for the upcoming series was understandable as the all-rounder is recovering from a nasty finger injury. The southpaw might return to cricket next month when Bangladesh face West Indies for two Tests and three one-dayers and T20Is. 

Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe 2018 Bangladesh Cricket Zimbabwe Cricket Shakib Al Hasan Sunil Joshi
Saif Hasnat
ANALYST
Covering cricket in Bangladesh since 2013. Apart from being a Cricket Reporter, he writes lyrics and stories.
