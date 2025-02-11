"We won’t agree to everything” - When Virat Kohli made a massive statement on MS Dhoni ahead of 2017 Champions Trophy

Two former Indian captains, Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni, exhibited contrasting leadership styles during their time at the helm. Yet, when Kohli took over as India's permanent white-ball captain from Dhoni in 2017, he admitted not always agreeing with his predecessor.

Dhoni had led India to the 2007 T20 World Cup, 2011 ODI World Cup and 2017 Champions Trophy titles during his illustrious white-ball captaincy tenure. Meanwhile, Kohli's first major assignment as India's white-ball captain was the 2017 Champions Trophy in England.

Ahead of the tournament, Kohli spoke about his dynamics with Dhoni and said [quoted by TOI]:

"Obviously, we won't agree to everything, but more often than not we end up agreeing to the same thing because we are thinking in the same manner, which is to make the team win regardless of what we sort of plan. Identifying who is probably in a better mindset to do a certain job is something that he (Dhoni) has always been a master at and I keep seeking his advice every now and then to make sure that what I am thinking is on the right path."

He added:

"It's priceless to have his thoughts and views on different situations and things that he picks up are really minor. But they make a massive difference in the course of the game or tournament."

Virat Kohli enjoyed incredible success as captain in the 2017 Champions Trophy with India reaching the final almost untroubled. However, they suffered a massive 180-run defeat in the summit clash to arch-rivals Pakistan.

Despite a stellar overall record as captain, Kohli could not lead India to triumph in any of the ICC events.

Team India will look to make it three finals in a row in 2015 Champions Trophy

With India wrapping their home ODI series against England with a convincing win in the second ODI and a subsequent 2-0 lead in the best-of-three affair, all eyes are on the upcoming Champions Trophy, starting February 19. The Men in Blue will look to make it to a third Champions Trophy final in a row, following a title run in 2013 and runners-up finish in 2017.

Led by Rohit Sharma, India will be part of Group A with Pakistan, New Zealand and Bangladesh in the eight-team competition. Their first outing will be against Bangladesh in Dubai on February 20.

India have won the Champions Trophy twice in 2002 (joint-winners with Sri Lanka) and 2013.

