"Welcome to parenthood"– Hardik Pandya congratulates new parents Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma

Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli and his actress-wife Anushka Sharma welcomed their first child on Monday (January 11). Congratulatory messages poured in from all over the world, and the Indian all-rounder Hardik Pandya also sent his best wishes to the new parents.

Virat Kohli publicized the news via social media posts. Many cricketers, including Virender Sehwag, Kedar Jadhav, Shivam Dube, David Warner, Harbhajan Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal, Krunal Pandya, Shreyas Iyer, Shikhar Dhawan, and Irfan Pathan congratulated Virat and Anushka in the comments box.

Hardik Pandya posted the following comment on Virat Kohli's Instagram post:

"Congratulations brother and Anushka Sharma. Welcome to parenthood. A big hug to the little one, who'll give you happiness like you've never experienced before."

Hardik Pandya and Virat Kohli's families are close to each other. The two cricketers had welcomed the new year together. Fans have also noticed their friendship on the field.

Hardik Pandya's comment on Virat Kohli's Instagram post

Virat Kohli and Hardik Pandya will be key to India's success in 2021

2021 will be a massive year for the Indian cricket team. India will host the reigning world champions England and also visit them later in the year. A South Africa tour, Asia Cup, and the ICC T20 World Cup are also lined up for the rest of the year.

India will host the global T20 event and the Men in Blue will be keen on winning their second T20 World Cup title.

Virat Kohli and Hardik Pandya will hold the key to the Indian cricket team's success in the big tournaments. Both players have done well in all formats in recent years.

However, they were not at their best in 2020. While Kohli could not score a century last year, Hardik Pandya could not bowl much due to his back issues. Fans will expect the duo to be at their best in the 2021 season.