West Africa T20I Trophy 2023: Full schedule, squads, match timings and live-streaming details

West Africa T20I Tournament is all set to commence on October 4. The tournament will run from October 4 to October 15, featuring a total of 20 matches. The West Africa T20I Trophy begins with the clash between Nigeria and Rwanda on 4th October.

Four teams will participate in the West Africa T20I Trophy 2023 with each team part of the triple round-robin format in the group stage. Nigeria, Rwanda, Sierra Leone, and Ghana are among the 4 participating teams. The top two teams at the end of the group stage will lock horns in the Final for the West Africa T20I Trophy 2023 trophy.

All 20 matches of the tournament will be played at the Tafawa Balewa Square Cricket Oval, Lagos. In terms of the international T20I ranks, Nigeria ranks 42nd, Ghana ranks 61st, Sierra Leone ranks 59th, and Rwanda ranks 62nd.

Hosts Nigeria will certainly have a slight edge in winning the tournament. The Nigerian National Cricket team has fared exceptionally better than their African neighbors in various cricketing competitions around Africa. Meanwhile, Rwanda, which is currently the bottom-most-ranked team will have a lot of catching up to do as they head into the tournament.

West Africa T20I Trophy 2023: Full Schedule & Match Timings (All Times in IST)

Match 1: October 4 - Nigeria vs Rwanda - 2:30 PM

Match 2: October 4 - Sierra Leone vs Ghana - 6:45 PM

Match 3: October 5 - Nigeria vs Sierra Leone - 2:30 PM

Match 4: October 5 - Rwanda vs Ghana - 6:45 PM

Match 5: October 6 - Nigeria vs Ghana - 2:30 PM

Match 6: October 6 - Rwanda vs Sierra Leone - 6:45 PM

Match 7: October 7 - Nigeria vs Rwanda - 2:30 PM

Match 8: October 7 - Sierra Leone vs Ghana - 6:45 PM

Match 9: October 8 - Nigeria vs Sierra Leone - 2:30 PM

Match 10: October 8 - Rwanda vs Ghana - 6:45 PM

Match 11: October 10 - Nigeria vs Ghana - 2:30 PM

Match 12: October 10 - Rwanda vs Sierra Leone - 6:45 PM

Match 13: October 11 - Ghana vs Nigeria - 2:30 PM

Match 14: October 11 - Sierra Leone vs Rwanda - 6:45 PM

Match 15: October 12 - Ghana vs Rwanda - 2:30 PM

Match 16: October 12 - Sierra Leone vs Nigeria - 6:45 PM

Match 17: October 14 - Rwanda vs Nigeria - 2:30 PM

Match 18: October 14 - Ghana vs Sierra Leone - 6:45 PM

Match 19: October 15 - Semi Final - 2:30 PM

Match 20: October 15 - Final - 6:45 PM

West Africa T20I Trophy 2023: Telecast & Live-Streaming Details

At present, the live-streaming of this league will be available on Fancode app and website. No live telecast of this league will be available across any TV channel in India.

West Africa T20I Trophy 2023: Full Squads

Nigeria:

Akhere Isesele, Daniel Ajekun, Miracle Akhigbe, Sesan Adedeji, Ifeanyichukwu Uboh, Issac Okpe, Ademola Onikoyi (wk), Issac Danladi (wk), Sulaimon Runsewe, Chiemelie Udekwe, Joshua Asia, Peter Aho, Taiwo Mohammed

Rwanda:

Didier Ndikubwimana (Wk), Oscar Manishimwe (Wk), Orchide Tuyisenge, Eric Dusingizimana, Wilson Niyitanga, Eric Niyomugabo, Hamza Khan, Kevin Irakoze, Martin Akayezu, Emmanuel Sebareme, Muhammad Nadir, Zappy Bimenyimana, Emile Rukiriza, Israel Mugisha, Eric Kubwimana, Iradukunda Jean Michel

Sierra Leone:

John Bangura (Wk), Abass Gbla, Lansana Lamin, Alusine Turay, Yegbeh Jalloh, George Ngegba, Samuel Conteh, Ibrahim Kamara, Aruna Kainessie, George Sesay, Raymond Coker, Chernoh Bah, Miniru Kpaka, Bami Williams

Ghana:

Thomas Bakiweyem (Wk), Joseph Theodore (Wk), Rexford Bakum, Kofi Bagabena, Kelvin Awala, Obed Harvey, Paul Ayoloyine, Godfred Bakiweyem, Aziz Sualley, James Vifah, Daniel Anefie, Alex Osei, Samson Awiah, Michael Aboagye, Nurudeen Ibrahim, Richmond Baaleri, Syed Aqeel Israr