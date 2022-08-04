West Indies A vs Bangladesh A, 1st unofficial Test: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast and Live Streaming

Bangladesh A are all set to tour West Indies A for two unofficial Test matches and a three-match T20 series this month. The first unofficial Test commences on Thursday, August 4 in St Lucia.

Bangladesh’s senior side notably visited the West Indies a month and a half ago. They lost both the Test and T20I series but finished the tour on a high with a win in the ODI series. The Bangladesh A side will be keen to do well in these tough conditions and a few players that featured in the senior side's series will take part once again.

On the other hand, players in the West Indies A team will be eager to perform well and impress the selectors to earn a spot in the senior side.

West Indies A vs Bangladesh A Match Details

Match: 1st Unofficial Test, West Indies A vs Bangladesh A.

Date and Time: Thursday, August 4, 2022, 7:30 PM IST.

Venue: St Lucia, West Indies.

West Indies A vs Bangladesh A Pitch Report

The surface on this ground will provide the bowlers with some assistance and the conditions seem good for the seamers. There will also be runs on offer and it will be pivotal for the batters to get accustomed to the conditions quickly.

West Indies A vs Bangladesh A Weather Report

There will be scattered clouds present at St Lucia but there are no signs of rain for the next few days.

West Indies A vs Bangladesh A Probable XIs

West Indies A

Jeremy Solozano, Keacy Carty, Tagenarine Chanderpaul, Alick Athanaze, Colin Archibald, Joshua Da Silva (WK & C), Justin Greaves, Anderon Phillip, Bryan Charles, Marquino Mindley, Shermon Lewis.

Bangladesh A

Mahmudul Hasan Joy (C), Shadman Islam, Anamul Haque, Shahadat Hossain, Mohammad Mithun (WK), Saif Hassan, Naeem Hasan, Mukidul Islam, Khaled Ahmed, Rejaur Rahman, Mrittunjoy Chowdhury.

West Indies A vs Bangladesh A Match Prediction

Although West Indies are very good in their home conditions, Bangladesh have enough talent in the tank to cause an upset or two. The likes of Khaled Ahmad and Mahmudul Hasan Joy, who has done well in the senior team, will look to guide the visitors to a win.

West Indies, on the other hand, have Anderson Phillip in their bowling department and Joshua Da Silva to bolster their batting. They could prove to be a solid batting contingent in their own backyard and will look to open the series with a win.

Prediction: West Indies to win the first Test.

West Indies A vs Bangladesh A telecast details and channel list

TV: N/A.

Live Streaming: FanCode App.

