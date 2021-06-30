West Indies A Women vs Pakistan A Women 2021: Full schedule, squads, match timings and live streaming details

West Indies A Women are all set to host Pakistan A Women for three unofficial T20 matches and as many unofficial ODI games between 30 June and 16 July. All matches will be played at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in Antigua.

While Reniece Boyce will lead the West Indies A Women side in both formats, Sidra Nawaz has been handed captaincy duties for Pakistan A Women in the shortest format of the game. Pakistan pacer Rameen Shamim will lead the team in the three-match unofficial ODI series.

The Windies have named a 15-member squad for this series. The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), meanwhile, has announced a 26-member squad that includes players who will represent the A team as well as the senior women's team.

West Indies A Women vs Pakistan A Women 2021: Full Schedule & Match Timings (All times in IST)

1st unofficial T20: 30 June 2021 (Wednesday)

Venue: Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, Antigua at 6:30 PM

2nd unofficial T20: 2 July 2021 (Friday)

Venue: Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, Antigua at 6:30 PM

3rd unofficial T20: 3 July 2021 (Sunday)

Venue: Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, Antigua at 6:30 PM

1st unofficial ODI: 10 July 2021 (Saturday)

Venue: Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, Antigua at 7:00 PM

2nd unofficial T20: 13 July 2021 (Tuesday)

Venue: Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, Antigua at 7:00 PM

3rd unofficial T20: 16 July 2021 (Friday)

Venue: Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, Antigua at 7:00 PM

West Indies A Women vs Pakistan A Women 2021: Live Streaming Details

Fancode will stream all the matches in the series for fans in India. One can watch the unofficial T20 games as well as the ODI matches between West Indies A Women and Pakistan A Women for free.

West Indies A Women vs Pakistan A Women

2021: Squads

West Indies Women A

Reniece Boyce (c), Shabika Gajnabi (vc), Shanika Bruce, Cherry Ann Fraser, Jannillea Glasgow, Sheneta Grimmond, Caneisha Isaac, Zaida James, Japhina Joseph, Qiana Joseph, Mandy Mangru, Kaysia Schultz, Steffie Soogrim, Rachel Vincent, Rashada Williams

Pakistan Women A

Javeria Khan, Rameen Shamim, Sidra Nawaz (c), Aliya Riaz, Aiman Anwar, Anam Amin, Ayesha Naseem, Ayesha Zafar, Diana Baig, Fatima Sana, Iram Javed, Jaweria Rauf, Kainat Imtiaz, Kaynat Hafeez, Maham Tariq, Muneeba Ali Siddiqui (wk), Nahida Khan, Najiha Alvi (wk), Nashra Sundhu, Natalia Parvaiz, Nida Dar, Omaima Sohail, Saba Nazir, Sadia Iqbal, Sidra Amin, and Syeda Aroob Shah

