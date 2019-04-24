×
West Indies announce 15-man squad for the World Cup

CricWiz
ANALYST
News
3.03K   //    24 Apr 2019, 23:35 IST

Chris Gayle and Andre Russell feature in Windies's World Cup squad
Chris Gayle and Andre Russell feature in Windies's World Cup squad

West Indies announced the 15-member World Cup squad on Wednesday. The West Indies Cricket Board had already submitted the squad to ICC on Tuesday but the announcement was made on Wednesday. 

All eyes were on the selection of T20 superstars like Chris Gayle, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Carlos Brathwaite and Kieron Pollard. While Gayle's selection was a certainly as the Jamaican has played some cricket for the Windies in the recent past, there were questions about the selection of the rest of the T20 specialists.

Andre Russell has been in sensational form in the ongoing IPL and he has made it to the final 15. Russell last played an ODI for the Windies in July 2018. He has had trouble because of his dodgy knee and it remains to be seen whether he can contribute with the ball. Carlos Brathwaite has also been included in the squad. Sunil Narine, Kieron Pollard and Marlon Samuels were left out of the squad.

Players who have been an integral part of the Windies squad in the last couple of years weren't ignored. Shimron Hetmyer and Shai Hope have been in fabulous form in ODI cricket and both the youngsters were included in the side. Also included in the side are Evin Lewis and Darren Bravo.

Kemar Roach will lead the bowling attack in the company of Shannon Gabriel, young pace sensation Oshane Thomas and Sheldon Cottrell, who impressed in the ODI series against England.

Ashley Nurse and Fabien Allen will form the spin attack. Nicholas Pooran will be the second wicket-keeper in the side. 

Even though Windies haven't won many series in ODI cricket in the last couple of years, the drawn series against a strong England outfit will do the team's confidence a world of good.

Windies will kickstart its World Cup campaign against Pakistan on 31st May. The match will be played at Nottingham. 

Jason Holder (c), Chris Gayle, Andre Russell, Ashley Nurse, Carlos Brathwaite, Darren Bravo, Evin Lewis, Fabian Allen, Kemar Roach, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Oshane Thomas, Shai Hope, Shannon Gabriel, Sheldon Cottrell, Shimron Hetmyer

Tags:
ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 West Indies Cricket Indian Cricket Team Andre Russell Chris Gayle
