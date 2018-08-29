Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
West Indies announce 15-man Test squad for India Tour

Harigovind Thoyakkat
ANALYST
News
3.26K   //    29 Aug 2018, 22:09 IST

Jason Holder
Jason Holder

Coming back from the England tour and the Asia Cup, India's next assignment would be welcoming the Windies contingent on a month-long tour. The tour will feature games across all three formats - two Tests, five ODIs, and three T20Is.

Going ahead, the Windies Cricket Board has already announced a 15-man squad for the Indian tour. The side will be led by captain Jason Holder and will feature the likes of consistent limed overs' performers like Kraigg Brathwaite, Roston Chase, and Kemar Roach. Alzarri Joseph, who has a good Test record so far against India, will also make a return to the side.

The named Test side in complete, is as follows: Jason Holder (c), Sunil Ambris, Devendra Bishoo, Kraigg Brathwaite, Roston Chase, Shane Dowrich, Shannon Gabriel, Jahmar Hamilton, Shimron Hetmyer, Shai Hope, Alzarri Joseph, Keemo Paul, Kieran Powell, Kemar Roach, and Jomel Warrican.

The key names that have not made it, would be 36-year-old Devon Smith and Miguel Cummins. Smith scored two fifties in the nine innings he played most recently but could manage single-digit scores only, in five of the other seven appearances. His axing would mean that the Windies will open with Kieran Powell and Kraigg Brathwaite. Meanwhile, Jomel Warrican will join forces with Devendra Bishoo in the spin department.

Courtney Browne, the chairman of selectors, said: "The panel congratulates Jason Holder and his team on the excellent performance against Bangladesh. As the team embarks on a tough tour of India the successes against Sri Lanka and Bangladesh should hold them in good stead during the India series."

The Windies side is looking for rejuvenation under Jason Holder's captaincy. Despite some several series losses, the selectors are aware of the role that Holder will play in rebuilding the side. If it can be noticed - with the exception of Jason Holder, a majority of the side is fairly inexperienced when it comes to Test matches.

To Holder's credit, he can remind everyone of the memorable series in England in 2017, when they won their first ever Test match in England since 2000 - their first win in England soil in the past 17 years. Though the side lost the series 2-1, it was not before Holder and his boys nearly made the hosts shiver deep inside.

Despite all this, the Windies do not have a decent head-to-head record against India. They have an even poorer record when talking about contests played in India itself. They lost the 2016 four-match series 2-0 and the 2013 two-match series in the same margin. The 2013 series will forever be remembered for being the last time ever, that Tendulkar displayed his magic on the cricket pitch.

Topics you might be interested in:
West Indies Cricket Indian Cricket Team Jason Holder Alzarri Joseph
Harigovind Thoyakkat
ANALYST
"People will throw stones at you. Convert them into milestones." - Sachin Tendulkar
Contact Us Advertise with Us