West Indies announce squad for T20I series against India 

Cricket West Indies (CWI) has announced a 16-member squad for the upcoming three-match T20I series against India. Senior all-rounder Kieron Pollard will lead the side for the series, while Nicholas Pooran has been appointed his deputy.

The T20I series between the two cricketing nations is scheduled to begin on February 16. All three matches will be played at Eden Gardens in Kolkata. The second and third T20I will take place on February 18 and February 20, respectively.

West Indies squad for India T20Is: Kieron Pollard(C), Nicholas Pooran (vc), Fabien Allen, Darren Bravo, Roston Chase, Sheldon Cottrell, Dominic Drakes, Jason Holder, Shai Hope, Akeal Hosein, Brandon King, Rovman Powell, Odean Smith, Romario Shepherd, Kyle Mayers, Hayden Walsh.

The Windies team are currently battling it out with England in a five-match T20I series at home. Kieron Pollard and cCo. are leading the series 2-1. The fourth encounter is slated to be played on Sunday at Bridgetown Barbados.

West Indies squad for India ODIs: Kieron Pollard (c), Kemar Roach, Nkrumah Bonner, Brandon King, Fabien Allen, Darren Bravo, Shamarh Brooks, Jason Holder, Shai Hope, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Nicholas Pooran, Romario Shephard, Odean Smith, Hayden Walsh Jr.

Rohit Sharma returns to lead India in white-ball matches against West Indies

Rohit Sharma will make his cricketing return with the upcoming white-ball series against the West Indies. The batter will captain the 'Men in Blue' in the ODI and the subsequent T20I series.

The BCCI has announced squads for the ODI and T20I series against West Indies. The ODI series will be Sharma's first assignment as India's full-time ODI skipper.

Senior pacers Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami have been rested for the home series. Ravindra Jadeja will also not feature in any of the games as he is in his final phase of recovery post knee surgery.

BCCI @BCCI ODI squad: Rohit Sharma (Capt), KL Rahul (vc), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shikhar, Virat Kohli, Surya Kumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant (wk), D Chahar, Shardul Thakur, Y Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Washington Sundar, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohd. Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Avesh Khan

BCCI @BCCI T20I squad: Rohit Sharma(Capt),KL Rahul (vc),Ishan Kishan,Virat Kohli,Shreyas Iyer,Surya Kumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wk),Venkatesh Iyer,Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur, Ravi Bishnoi,Axar Patel, Yuzvendra Chahal, Washington Sundar, Mohd. Siraj, Bhuvneshwar, Avesh Khan, Harshal Patel

The three ODIs will be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. The opening encounter will be played on February 6.

