West Indies announce squad for ODI series against Australia

The West Indies Cricket Board have named a strong 15-man squad for their upcoming three-match ODI series against Australia. After missing the T20I series due to an injury, Keiron Pollard has made a comeback to lead the side in the ODIs.

Number 7 ranked ODI batsmen Shai Hope will act as the deputy for Pollard in the series. Having missed the chance to play in the T20I series, Hope will be looking to make a mark in the One-Day format.

We are in Bim!🇧🇧 The 1st CG Insurance ODI bowls off tomorrow! #WIvAUS #MenInMaroon pic.twitter.com/P5mlJai2G5 — Windies Cricket (@windiescricket) July 19, 2021

T20I specialists like Gayle, Dwayne Bravo, and Andre Russell have given way to others for the ODIs. Players like Darren Bravo, Roston Chase, and Shai Hope have joined the squad after missing the T20s last week.

Due to their good performances in the T20I games against Australia, Fabian Allen and Evin Lewis have been rewarded with a place in the ODI squad. Shimron Hetmyer and Nicholas Pooran continue to be all-format players for the Caribbean side.

Crucial World Super League points will be at stake in every match of the series. Currently, Australia is in third position while West Indies are struggling in ninth position in the league. Only the top 7 teams plus the hosts get a direct entry to the 2023 ICC ODI World Cup. West Indies will be looking to perform well in this series to improve their standing in the points table.

Here is the complete schedule for the West Indies vs. Australia ODI series:

1st ODI - July 20 (Tuesday) | Venue - Kensington Oval, Bridgetown, Barbados | Start time - 06:30 PM (GMT)

2nd ODI - July 22 (Thursday) | Venue - Kensington Oval, Bridgetown, Barbados | Start time - 06:30 PM (GMT)

3rd ODI - July 24 (Saturday) | Venue - Kensington Oval, Bridgetown, Barbados | Start time - 06:30 PM (GMT)

Every win counts!



The ICC's new 'Super League' means that Australia can't afford any slip-ups on route the 2023 Men's World Cup #WIvAUS — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) July 19, 2021

Complete West Indies squad for ODI series against Australia

Kieron Pollard (C), Shai Hope (VC), Evin Lewis, Darren Bravo, Roston Chase, Shimron Hetmyer, Nicholas Pooran, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Fabian Allen, Jason Mohammed, Anderson Philip, Romario Shepherd, Sheldon Cottrell

Edited by S Chowdhury