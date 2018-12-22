×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

West Indies beat Bangladesh by 50 runs to win the series 2-1 

Pavan Suresh
ANALYST
News
35   //    22 Dec 2018, 20:37 IST

Image result for windies vs bangladesh

The defending champions West Indies defeated hosts Bangladesh by 50 runs in the third and deciding T20I played at the Sher-e Bangla Stadium, Dhaka on Saturday. It was an amazing performance by the West Indies, who posted 191 runs thanks to Evin Lewis's 89. In reply, West Indies bowlers bowled out Bangladesh and won the T20I series.

Bangladesh captain Shakib Al Hasan won the toss and decided to field first. West Indies opener Evin Lewis took on the Bangladesh new ball bowlers, smashing them to all parts of the ground. Shai Hope looked good with some positive stroke play. The left handed Lewis reached his half century off just 18 balls. Hope and Lewis added 76 runs for the first wicket in just 5 overs, before which Shai Hope was dismissed for 23 off 13 balls. At the end of 6 overs, the West Indies had raced to 88 for 1.

Lewis continued to smash the Bangladeshi bowlers with some clean hitting, before he was dismissed for 89 off 36 balls, with 6 fours and 8 sixes. The Bangladeshi bowlers made a comeback by picking regular wickets. Nicolas Pooran scored 29 off 24 balls. From 122 for 2, the West Indies were bowled out for 190 in 19.2 overs. For Bangladesh, captain Shakib Al Hasan, Mustafizur Rahman and Mahmudullah took 3 wickets each.

Chasing the target of 191 runs to win, Tamim Iqbal was dismissed for 8 runs. Liton Das took on the West Indies bowlers as wickets fell at the other end. Das and Soumya Sarkar added 43 runs for the 2nd wicket, before Shakib, Rahim and Mahmudullah went cheaply. At end of 6 overs, Bangladesh were 70 for 4.

Bangladesh kept losing wickets at regular intervals. Mehedi Hasan Miraz and Abu Haider added 33 runs for the 9th wicket, but the West Indies bowled out Bangladesh for 140 runs in 17 overs. Keemo Paul took 5 for 15, and Fabien Allen took 2 for 19.

After losing the Test and ODI series, West Indies ended the tour on a high, winning the T20I series.

West Indies 190 in 19.2 overs ( Evin Lewis 89, Nicolas Pooran 29, Mahmudullah 3/18, Mustafizur Rahman 3/33) beat Bangladesh 140 in 17 overs ( Liton Das 43, Abu Haider 22*, Keemo Paul 5/15, Fabien Allen 2/19) by 50 runs.

 




Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
Bangladesh v West Indies 2018 West Indies Cricket Bangladesh Cricket Shakib Al Hasan Evin Lewis T20 ICC T20 International Rankings
Pavan Suresh
ANALYST
Big fan of cricket. Love to know and see every possible match. Love badminton, Hockey
Bangladesh beat West Indies by 36 runs in the 2nd T20I to...
RELATED STORY
Bangladesh crush West Indies by 8 wickets to seal the...
RELATED STORY
Stats: Bangladesh vs West Indies ODI Series
RELATED STORY
Bangladesh crush West Indies by an innings to win the...
RELATED STORY
Bangladesh beat West Indies by 64 runs in the first Test...
RELATED STORY
Bangladesh vs West Indies, 2nd T20I: Preview and expected...
RELATED STORY
Bangladesh vs West Indies 3rd T20I: Preview and Playing XI
RELATED STORY
Bangladesh vs West Indies, third ODI: Preview and Playing XI
RELATED STORY
Bangladesh thrash West Indies to take 1-0 lead 
RELATED STORY
Bangladesh vs West Indies, 2nd Test: Stat Highlights
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
Bangladesh v Windies Twenty20 Series 2018
1st Test | Thu, 22 Nov
BAN 324/10 & 125/10
WIN 246/10 & 139/10
Bangladesh win by 64 runs
BAN VS WIN live score
2nd Test | Fri, 30 Nov
BAN 508/10
WIN 111/10 & 213/10
Bangladesh win by an innings and 184 runs
BAN VS WIN live score
1st ODI | Sun, 09 Dec
WIN 195/9 (50.0 ov)
BAN 196/5 (35.1 ov)
Bangladesh win by 5 wickets
WIN VS BAN live score
2nd ODI | Tue, 11 Dec
BAN 255/7 (50.0 ov)
WIN 256/6 (49.4 ov)
Windies win by 4 wickets
BAN VS WIN live score
3rd ODI | Fri, 14 Dec
WIN 198/9 (50.0 ov)
BAN 202/2 (38.3 ov)
Bangladesh win by 8 wickets
WIN VS BAN live score
1st T20I | Mon, 17 Dec
BAN 129/10 (19.0 ov)
WIN 130/2 (10.5 ov)
Windies win by 8 wickets
BAN VS WIN live score
2nd T20I | Thu, 20 Dec
BAN 211/4 (20.0 ov)
WIN 175/10 (19.2 ov)
Bangladesh win by 36 runs
BAN VS WIN live score
3rd T20I | Today
WIN 190/10 (19.2 ov)
BAN 140/10 (17.0 ov)
Windies win by 50 runs
WIN VS BAN live score
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
Australia v India ODI Series 2019
Australia v India Test Series 2018/19
Bangladesh v Windies Twenty20 Series 2018
South Africa v Pakistan Test Series 2018/19
South Africa v Pakistan ODI Series 2019
New Zealand v Sri Lanka Test Series 2018
New Zealand v Sri Lanka ODI Series 2019
New Zealand v Sri Lanka Twenty20 2019
England in West Indies Tour Matches 2019
Sri Lanka in Australia Tour Matches 2019
Rebel Women's Big Bash League 2018/2019
KFC T20 Big Bash League 2018/2019
England Lions in India 2019 Tour Matches
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us