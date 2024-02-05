West Indies Championship 2024: Full schedule, squads, match timings and live streaming details

Cricket West Indies (CWI) is all set to host the West Indies Championship 2024, starting on February 7, Wednesday. The Championship is a premier four-day competition in the Caribbean Islands.

CWI has unveiled the two new teams for this edition. After winning Headley Weekly Tri-Series 2023 based on net run rate, West Indies Academy is all set to make their debut in the first-class season alongside Combined Campuses and Colleges, who are making a return after a few years’ absence.

A total of seven teams are participating in the campaign namely Barbados Pride, Combined Campuses and Colleges, Guyana Harpy Eagles, Jamaica Scorpions, Leeward Islands Hurricanes, Trinidad and Tobago Red Force, West Indies Academy, and Windward Islands Volcanoes.

Seven rounds will be played in the campaign divided into three different blocks. The first block will have three rounds of games from February 7 to 24. Later, the second block will have two rounds, starting on March 13. The final block will restart after Easter with the final two rounds from April 10.

The winning team will receive a whopping prize money of USD 250,000 while the runners-up will be rewarded with USD 100,000.

Guyana Harpy Eagles will enter this campaign as defending champions after they ended on top of the points table with 84 points in the West Indies Championship 2022-23. The Windward Islands ended at the second spot with 74.2 points.

West Indies Championship 2024: Full Schedule & Match Timings (All Times in IST)

February 7 to 10

Match 1 - Leeward Islands Hurricanes vs West Indies Academy - Warner Park, St. Kitts, 7:30 PM

Match 2 - Guyana Harpy Eagles vs Trinidad & Tobago Red Force - Conaree Cricket Centre, St. Kitts, 7:30 PM

Match 3 - CCC vs Barbados Pride - Chedwin Park, Jamaica, 9:30 PM

Match 4 - Jamaica Scorpions vs Windward Islands Volcanoes - Sabina Park, Jamaica, 9:30 PM

February 14 to 17

Match 5 - Leeward Islands Hurricanes vs Guyana Harpy Eagles - Warner Park, St. Kitts, 7:30 PM

Match 6 - Trinidad &Tobago Red Force vs West Indies Academy - Conaree Cricket Centre, St. Kitts, 7:30 PM

Match 7 - Jamaica Scorpions vs CCC - Sabina Park, Jamaica, 9:30 PM

Match 8 - Barbados Pride vs Windward Islands Volcanoes - Kensington Cricket Club, Jamaica, 9:30 PM

February 21 to 24

Match 9 - Leeward Islands Hurricanes vs Trinidad &Tobago Red Force - Warner Park, St. Kitts, 7:30 PM

Match 10 - West Indies Academy vs Guyana Harpy Eagles - Coolidge Cricket Ground (CCG), Antigua, 7:30 PM

Match 11 - Jamaica Scorpions vs Barbados Pride - Sabina Park, Jamaica, 9:30 PM

Match 12 - Windward Islands Volcanoes vs CCC - Chedwin Park, Jamaica, 9:30 PM

March 13 to 16

Match 13 - Trinidad &Tobago Red Force vs Windward Islands Volcanoes - Queen’s Park Oval, Trinidad, 7:30 PM

Match 14 - CCC vs Leeward Islands Hurricanes - Diego Martin Regional Complex, Trinidad, 7:30 PM

Match 15 - Guyana Harpy Eagles vs Barbados Pride - Sir Frank Worrell Cricket Ground at UWI Spec (UWI SPEC), Trinidad, 7:30 PM

Match 16 - West Indies Academy vs Jamaica Scorpions - CCG, Antigua, 7:30 PM

March 20 to 23

Match 17 - Trinidad &Tobago Red Force vs Barbados Pride - Queen’s Park Oval, Trinidad, 7:30 PM

Match 18 - Leeward Islands Hurricanes vs Jamaica Scorpions - Diego Martin Regional Complex, Trinidad, 7:30 PM

Match 19 - Guyana Harpy Eagles vs Windward Islands Volcanoes - UWI SPEC, Trinidad, 7:30 PM

Match 20 - West Indies Academy vs CCC - CCG, Antigua, 7:30 PM

April 10 to 13

Match 21 - Leeward Hurricanes vs Barbados Pride - UWI SPEC, Trinidad, 7:30 PM

Match 22 - West Indies Academy vs Windward Islands Volcanoes - CCG, Antigua, 7:30 PM

Match 23 - Jamaica Scorpions vs Guyana Harpy Eagles - Sabina Park, Jamaica, 9:30 PM

Match 24 - CCC vs Trinidad &Tobago Red Force - Chedwin Park, Jamaica, 9:30 PM

April 17 to 20

Match 25 - Leeward Islands Hurricanes vs Windward Islands Volcanoes - UWI SPEC, Trinidad, 7:30 PM

Match 26 - West Indies Academy vs Barbados Pride - CCG, Antigua, 7:30 PM

Match 27 - Jamaica Scorpions vs Trinidad &Tobago Red Force - Sabina Park, Jamaica, 9:30 PM

Match 28 - CCC vs Guyana Harpy Eagles - Kensington Cricket Club, Jamaica, 9:30 PM

West Indies Championship 2024: Telecast & Live-Streaming Details

Windies Cricket YouTube Channel and FanCode app and website will live stream the tournament. However, there is no live broadcast of the tournament for fans in India.

West Indies Championship 2024: Full Squads

Barbados Pride

Kevin Wickham, Kraigg Brathwaite (c), Shayne Moseley, Zachary McCaskie, Roshon Primus, Shaquille Cumberbatch, Shane Dowrich (wk), Akeem Jordan, Chaim Holder, Chemar Holder, Jair McAllister, Jomel Warrican

Combined Campuses and Colleges

Glen Williams, Kirstan Kallicharan, Sadique Henry, Shaqkere Parris, Zishan Motara, Damel Evelyn, Jonathan Carter (c), Romario Greaves, Shatrughan Rambaran, Sion Hackett, Demario Richards (wk), Anthony Dacres, Gostava Edmund, Jediah Blades, Stewart Thompson

Guyana Harpy Eagles

Kevlon Anderson (c), Matthew Nandu, Tagenarine Chanderpaul, Kemol Savory, Kevin Sinclair, Nial Smith, Raymond Perez, Ronaldo Ali Mohamed, Ronsford Beaton, Veerasammy Permaul

Leeward Islands Hurricanes

Colin Archibald, Jahmar Hamilton (wk), Kofi James, Mikyle Louis, Ross Powell, Jemuel Cabey, Joshua Grant, Onaje Amory, Rahkeem Cornwall (c), Terrence Warde, Tyrone Williams, Daniel Doram, Essan Warner, Jaden Carmichael, Javier Spencer, Jeremiah Louis, Justin Amadan, Karima Gore, Sheeno Berridge

Trinidad &Tobago Red Force

Cephas Cooper, Jyd Goolie, Tion Webster, Bryan Charles, Jason Mohammed, Khary Pierre, Terrance Hinds, Amir Jangoo (wk), Joshua Da Silva (c) & (wk), Anderson Phillip, Imran Khan, Jayden Seales, Vikash Mohan

West Indies Academy

Nyeem Young (c), Kevlon Anderson, Ackeem Auguste, Joshua Bishop, Teddy Bishop, McKenny Clarke, Rivaldo Clarke, Joshua James, Tevin Imlach, Johann Layne, Kirk McKenzie, Ashmead Nedd, Kelvin Pitman, Keagan Simmons, Ramon Simmonds, Kevin Wickham

Windward Islands Volcanoes

Jeremy Solozano, Johann Jeremiah, Kimani Melius (c), Sunil Ambris, Kenneth Dember, Keron Cottoy, Ryan John, Shadrack Descartes, Shamar Springer, Tevyn Walcott (wk), Darel Cyrus, Darius Martin, Shermon Lewis

Get Lightning Fast Live Cricket Scores of your Favourite Matches only on the Cric Rocket App