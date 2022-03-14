West Indies docked two points for maintaining slow over-rate in first Test against England 

West Indies have been docked two points off the World Test Championship (WTC) table for maintaining a slow over rate in the first Test against England. The two sides settled for a draw in Antigua and will travel to Barbados for the second Test of the series.

This is the first time the team has been found guilty of a slow-over rate in the current WTC cycle. As a result, the team only gained two points from their hard-earned draw in the first Test instead of the usual four points. Following the points deduction, the Caribbean side lie seventh in the points table with 14 points across three series.

The hosts bowled 188.2 overs across both innings with the four-pronged seam attack of Kemar Roach, Jayden Seales, Alzarri Joseph, and Jason Holder bearing the bulk of the bowling.

Jason Holder and Nkrumah Bonner survived a tense final session on Day 5 to coast their team to safety. The visitors were four wickets away from taking a 1-0 lead in the series.

The West Indies women's team were also fined 40 per cent of their match fees on account of their slow over rate in their heavy defeat against India at the ongoing World Cup.

West Indies name unchanged 13-man squad for second Test against England

The hosts decided to retain the same squad for the second Test in Barbados. Player of the match in the first Test, Nkrumah Bonner was lauded by chief selector, Desmond Haynes, for his inspiring set of knocks. The former cricketer said:

"It was a hard-fought first match in Antigua and we decided to stick with the same 13 players for the second match in Barbados."

He continued:

"Bonner demonstrated the way you should play, and we were very pleased with the way he played in the first innings and again in the second innings."

West Indies squad: Kraigg Brathwaite (captain), Jermaine Blackwood, Nkrumah Bonner, Shamarh Brooks, John Campbell, Joshua Da Silva, Jason Holder, Alzarri Joseph, Kyle Mayers, Veerasammy Permaul, Anderson Phillip, Kemar Roach, Jayden Seales

The second Test between the two nations will begin on March 16 (Wednesday) at Kensington Oval in Barbados.

