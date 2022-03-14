×
Create
Notifications

West Indies docked two points for maintaining slow over-rate in first Test against England 

West Indies are seventh in the World Test Championship table
West Indies are seventh in the World Test Championship table
Gokul Nair
ANALYST
comments icon
Modified Mar 14, 2022 06:00 PM IST
News

West Indies have been docked two points off the World Test Championship (WTC) table for maintaining a slow over rate in the first Test against England. The two sides settled for a draw in Antigua and will travel to Barbados for the second Test of the series.

This is the first time the team has been found guilty of a slow-over rate in the current WTC cycle. As a result, the team only gained two points from their hard-earned draw in the first Test instead of the usual four points. Following the points deduction, the Caribbean side lie seventh in the points table with 14 points across three series.

Just in: West Indies will lose two WTC points for slow over rate during the first #WIvENG Test in Antigua https://t.co/NO7gHirZQI

The hosts bowled 188.2 overs across both innings with the four-pronged seam attack of Kemar Roach, Jayden Seales, Alzarri Joseph, and Jason Holder bearing the bulk of the bowling.

Jason Holder and Nkrumah Bonner survived a tense final session on Day 5 to coast their team to safety. The visitors were four wickets away from taking a 1-0 lead in the series.

The West Indies women's team were also fined 40 per cent of their match fees on account of their slow over rate in their heavy defeat against India at the ongoing World Cup.

West Indies name unchanged 13-man squad for second Test against England

The hosts decided to retain the same squad for the second Test in Barbados. Player of the match in the first Test, Nkrumah Bonner was lauded by chief selector, Desmond Haynes, for his inspiring set of knocks. The former cricketer said:

"It was a hard-fought first match in Antigua and we decided to stick with the same 13 players for the second match in Barbados."

He continued:

"Bonner demonstrated the way you should play, and we were very pleased with the way he played in the first innings and again in the second innings."
This kind of resilience is priceless! Nkrumah Bonner takes our #MastercardPricelessMoment of the 1st Test. #WIvENG https://t.co/nM5Di0iCtq

West Indies squad: Kraigg Brathwaite (captain), Jermaine Blackwood, Nkrumah Bonner, Shamarh Brooks, John Campbell, Joshua Da Silva, Jason Holder, Alzarri Joseph, Kyle Mayers, Veerasammy Permaul, Anderson Phillip, Kemar Roach, Jayden Seales

Also Read Article Continues below

The second Test between the two nations will begin on March 16 (Wednesday) at Kensington Oval in Barbados.

Edited by Parimal
comments icon

Quick Links:

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
Article image

Go to article
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Write For Us
Stories
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Writer Awards
Editor Awards
Careers
Tech Blog
Edition:
English
हिन्दी