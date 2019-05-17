×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

The dominance of West Indies: 1979 World Cup records and stats

Rishabh Singh Rawat
ANALYST
Stats
23   //    17 May 2019, 19:14 IST

Clive Lloyd lifting his second World Cup after beating England in the finals
Clive Lloyd lifting his second World Cup after beating England in the finals

The 1979 Cricket World Cup, officially known as the Prudential Cup, was played from 9th June to 23rd June 1979. This was the second edition of the limited-overs World Cup, which was held in England just like the first.

Apart from the home team, seven other national outfits - Australia, India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, West Indies, Canada and New Zealand - were divided into two groups for the group stage round. The tournament format featured 15 matches which were played across six venues - Birmingham, Nottingham, Lord’s, Leeds, The Oval and Manchester.

The opening game saw the reigning champions West Indies taking on the young Indian team at Edgbaston. India lost that match by nine wickets, which was followed by another two defeats against New Zealand and Sri Lanka. 

India ended as the only Test-playing nation that lost all their games in that tournament.

After a thrilling league stage, England and West Indies met in the tournament final at the iconic Lord’s cricket ground. Sir Vivian Richards stole the show with his unbeaten knock of 138, leaving England to chase 287 in their quota of 60 overs.

The hosts could only manage to put 194 runs on the board in spite of a century stand for the opening wicket by Mike Brearley and Geoffrey Boycott. Joel Garner took a five-wicket haul with a brilliant spell, which remains the sole five-for in World Cup finals.

The emphatic win over the hosts meant that the Caribbean side had lifted two consecutive Cricket World Cups under the leadership of Clive Lloyd.

West Indies’ Gordon Greenidge finished as the highest run-scorer in the 1979 World Cup, scoring 253 runs in his four innings at an average of 84.33. He scored one century and two fifties in the campaign along with a crucial 73-run knock in the semi-final against Pakistan.

Michael Hendrick emerged as the highest wicket-taker of the tournament with a tally of 10 wickets from five matches. The Englishman, who led the bowling attack, also sent down the most maiden overs (14) in the 1979 World Cup.

Advertisement

1979 World Cup records

Batting Stats

Most Runs: Gordon Greenidge (WI) – 253 Runs

Highest Score: Vivian Richards (WI) – 138* vs England

Most Centuries: Gordon Greenidge (WI) –1

Most Fifties: Gordon Greenidge (WI) – 3

Highest Average: Vivian Richards (WI) – 108.50

Highest Strike-Rate: Lance Cairns (NZ) – 130.76

Most Sixes: Vivian Richards (WI) – 5

Bowling stats

Most Wickets: Mike Hendrick (ENG) - 10

Best Bowling Figures: Alan Hurst (AUS) - 10-3-21-5

Best Average: Michael Holding (WI) - 13.25

Best Economy Rate: Bob Willis(ENG) – 2.44

Most 5-wickets Haul: Alan Hurst (AUS) – 1

Fielding stats

Most Catches: Asif Iqbal (PAK) – 4

Tags:
ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 West Indies Cricket Clive Lloyd Vivian Richards
Advertisement
The West Indies' domination and India's historic Win - World Cup Cricket 1979 to 1987
RELATED STORY
Beginning of a new era: 1975 World Cup records and stats
RELATED STORY
SK Flashback: Classy stroke-makers on show in a high voltage West Indies vs Pakistan Semi-Final
RELATED STORY
ICC World Cup: A look at the significant stats from India vs West Indies matches at the showpiece event
RELATED STORY
SK Flashback: King and Richards launch ferocious assault for the World Cup 1979 crown
RELATED STORY
1975 World Cup: The journey through stamps 
RELATED STORY
SK Flashback: Greatbatch and Crowe sparkle against the once-mighty West Indies at the 1992 World Cup
RELATED STORY
SK Flashback: John Davison's journey from anonymity to World Cup’s fastest century in 2003
RELATED STORY
SK Flashback: Awesome power of record-breaker Richards in the Reliance World Cup 1987
RELATED STORY
SK Flashback: The Caribbean tale of woe at the 1987 World Cup
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
ODI World Cup
Match 1 | Thu, 30 May, 09:30 AM
England
South Africa
ENG VS RSA preview
Match 2 | Fri, 31 May, 09:30 AM
West Indies
Pakistan
WI VS PAK preview
Match 3 | Sat, 01 Jun, 09:30 AM
New Zealand
Sri Lanka
NZ VS SL preview
Match 4 | Sat, 01 Jun, 12:30 PM
Afghanistan
Australia
AFG VS AUS preview
Match 5 | Sun, 02 Jun, 09:30 AM
South Africa
Bangladesh
RSA VS BAN preview
Match 6 | Mon, 03 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
Pakistan
ENG VS PAK preview
Match 7 | Tue, 04 Jun, 09:30 AM
Afghanistan
Sri Lanka
AFG VS SL preview
Match 8 | Wed, 05 Jun, 09:30 AM
South Africa
India
RSA VS IND preview
Match 9 | Wed, 05 Jun, 12:30 PM
Bangladesh
New Zealand
BAN VS NZ preview
Match 10 | Thu, 06 Jun, 09:30 AM
Australia
West Indies
AUS VS WI preview
Match 11 | Fri, 07 Jun, 09:30 AM
Pakistan
Sri Lanka
PAK VS SL preview
Match 12 | Sat, 08 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
Bangladesh
ENG VS BAN preview
Match 13 | Sat, 08 Jun, 12:30 PM
Afghanistan
New Zealand
AFG VS NZ preview
Match 14 | Sun, 09 Jun, 09:30 AM
India
Australia
IND VS AUS preview
Match 15 | Mon, 10 Jun, 09:30 AM
South Africa
West Indies
RSA VS WI preview
Match 16 | Tue, 11 Jun, 09:30 AM
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
BAN VS SL preview
Match 17 | Wed, 12 Jun, 09:30 AM
Australia
Pakistan
AUS VS PAK preview
Match 18 | Thu, 13 Jun, 09:30 AM
India
New Zealand
IND VS NZ preview
Match 19 | Fri, 14 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
West Indies
ENG VS WI preview
Match 20 | Sat, 15 Jun, 09:30 AM
Sri Lanka
Australia
SL VS AUS preview
Match 21 | Sat, 15 Jun, 12:30 PM
South Africa
Afghanistan
RSA VS AFG preview
Match 22 | Sun, 16 Jun, 09:30 AM
India
Pakistan
IND VS PAK preview
Match 23 | Mon, 17 Jun, 09:30 AM
West Indies
Bangladesh
WI VS BAN preview
Match 24 | Tue, 18 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
Afghanistan
ENG VS AFG preview
Match 25 | Wed, 19 Jun, 09:30 AM
New Zealand
South Africa
NZ VS RSA preview
Match 26 | Thu, 20 Jun, 09:30 AM
Australia
Bangladesh
AUS VS BAN preview
Match 27 | Fri, 21 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
Sri Lanka
ENG VS SL preview
Match 28 | Sat, 22 Jun, 09:30 AM
India
Afghanistan
IND VS AFG preview
Match 29 | Sat, 22 Jun, 12:30 PM
West Indies
New Zealand
WI VS NZ preview
Match 30 | Sun, 23 Jun, 09:30 AM
Pakistan
South Africa
PAK VS RSA preview
Match 31 | Mon, 24 Jun, 09:30 AM
Bangladesh
Afghanistan
BAN VS AFG preview
Match 32 | Tue, 25 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
Australia
ENG VS AUS preview
Match 33 | Wed, 26 Jun, 09:30 AM
New Zealand
Pakistan
NZ VS PAK preview
Match 34 | Thu, 27 Jun, 09:30 AM
West Indies
India
WI VS IND preview
Match 35 | Fri, 28 Jun, 09:30 AM
Sri Lanka
South Africa
SL VS RSA preview
Match 36 | Sat, 29 Jun, 09:30 AM
Pakistan
Afghanistan
PAK VS AFG preview
Match 37 | Sat, 29 Jun, 12:30 PM
New Zealand
Australia
NZ VS AUS preview
Match 38 | Sun, 30 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
India
ENG VS IND preview
Match 39 | Mon, 01 Jul, 09:30 AM
Sri Lanka
West Indies
SL VS WI preview
Match 40 | Tue, 02 Jul, 09:30 AM
Bangladesh
India
BAN VS IND preview
Match 41 | Wed, 03 Jul, 09:30 AM
England
New Zealand
ENG VS NZ preview
Match 42 | Thu, 04 Jul, 09:30 AM
Afghanistan
West Indies
AFG VS WI preview
Match 43 | Fri, 05 Jul, 09:30 AM
Pakistan
Bangladesh
PAK VS BAN preview
Match 44 | Sat, 06 Jul, 09:30 AM
Sri Lanka
India
SL VS IND preview
Match 45 | Sat, 06 Jul, 12:30 PM
Australia
South Africa
AUS VS RSA preview
Semi Final 1 | Tue, 09 Jul, 09:30 AM
1st
4th
TBA VS TBA preview
Semi Final 2 | Thu, 11 Jul, 09:30 AM
2nd
3rd
TBA VS TBA preview
Final | Sun, 14 Jul, 09:30 AM
TBC
TBC
TBA VS TBA preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured
IPL
Pakistan in England 2019
Tri-Series in Ireland 2019
Pakistan Women in South Africa 2019
ODI World Cup
Sri Lanka in Scotland 2019
West Indies Women in Ireland 2019
West Indies Women in England 2019
English County Championship Division One
English County Championship Division Two
Afghanistan in Ireland 2019
English Domestic One-Day Competition
Varsity Matches 2019
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us