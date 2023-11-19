West Indies Emerging vs Ireland Emerging, 2nd unofficial ODI: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast, Live Streaming Details

West Indies Emerging and Ireland Emerging will clash in the second game of their three-match unofficial ODI series on Sunday, November 19. The Coolidge Cricket Ground in Saint George, Antigua, will host the match.

The first match of the series was played on November 17 at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in North Sound, Antigua.

Ireland Emerging triumphed over the hosts by a margin of 26 runs. After winning the toss, Ireland's Emerging skipper Stephen Doheny chose to bat first on a tough pitch to bat on.

Ireland Emerging had a horrid start to their innings, losing half of their side with just 39 runs on the board. They were further reduced to 123 for eight wickets within the 30th over, with Joshua Bishop picking up four wickets.

However, an unexpected 51 off just 46 balls from tailender Tom Mayes and a magnificent unbeaten 118 off 129 balls from Murray Commins took Ireland Emerging to a fighting total of 245.

In reply, West Indies Emerging had a brisk start to the chase, posting 117 in the first 20 overs for the loss of just one wicket. However, soon wickets started to fall at regular intervals, and West Indies Emerging collapsed to 219 all out.

Scott MacBeth and Gavin Hoey were the stars for Ireland, picking up three wickets each while opener Matthew Nandu contributed a resilient 59 for West Indies Emerging before getting dismissed.

West Indies Emerging vs Ireland Emerging Match Details

Match: West Indies Emerging vs Ireland Emerging, 2nd Unofficial ODI

Date and Time: November 19, 2023, Sunday, 6:30 pm IST

Venue: Coolidge Cricket Ground, Saint George, Antigua

West Indies Emerging vs Ireland Emerging Pitch Report:

The pitch at the Coolidge Cricket Ground is known to support pace bowling and teams will look to bowl first to capitalize on the swing available in the morning conditions. The average first-innings score here is 180 and five out of seven ODIs played here have been won by the bowling team.

West Indies Emerging vs Ireland Emerging Weather Report

Mostly cloudy skies are expected during the match, with temperatures ranging between 27 and 30 degrees Celsius. The humidity is expected to be around 67% and there is a low chance of rain at 7%.

West Indies Emerging vs Ireland Emerging Probable XIs:

West Indies Emerging:

Kadeem Alleyne, Matthew Nandu, Leonardo Julian, Teddy Bishop, Kevin Wickham, Ackeem Auguste, Nyeem Young (c), Junior Sinclair, Joshua Bishop, Johann Layne, Kelvin Pittman

Ireland Emerging:

Murray Commins, Stephen Doheny (c), Cade Carmichael, Adam Rosslee, Tim Tector, Scott MacBeth, Gavin Hoey, Fionn Hand, Matthew Humphreys, Tom Hayes, Matthew Foster

West Indies Emerging vs Ireland Emerging Match Prediction

With an inspiring performance in the previous match, Ireland Emerging will be brimming with confidence. However, West Indies showed their talent as well in both innings, getting early wickets as well as scoring briskly in the early overs.

Considering home advantage and the talent in their team, West Indies will have a slight edge in the match despite the loss in the previous outing.

Prediction: West Indies Emerging to win the match.

West Indies Emerging vs Ireland Emerging live streaming details and channel list

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: Fancode