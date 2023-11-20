West Indies Emerging vs Ireland Emerging, 3rd unofficial ODI: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast, Live Streaming Details

West Indies Emerging will host Ireland Emerging in the third and final match of the three-match unofficial ODI series on Tuesday, November 21, at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in Antigua.

West Indies Emerging bounced back strongly in the second game after losing the series opener. They beat Ireland Emerging by seven wickets to level terms in the series.

It was a disappointing batting performance from Ireland Emerging as they were bundled out for a paltry 103 in just 27.3 overs. Skipper Stephen Doheny (27) and Scott Macbeth (29) got starts but could not convert them into big scores.

In what was an all-round bowling effort from the West Indies Emerging, Joshua Bishop and Ashmead Nedd picked up three wickets. Skipper Nyeem Young and McKenny Clarke chipped in with two wickets apiece.

West Indies Emerging did not have an ideal start to the chase, as they were reduced to 40/3 inside nine overs. Fionn Hand, with a couple of wickets, helped Ireland Emerging run through the host’s top three batters.

However, Teddy Bishop and Jordan Johnson then steadied the ship for West Indies Emerging, stitching together an unbeaten 67-run stand to take them home. Bishop scored a measured 32, while Johnson smashed 40 off just 21 deliveries to wrap up the game in a mere 15.4 overs.

Both teams will look to fight hard as the series is now on the line with one final game to go.

West Indies Emerging vs Ireland Emerging Match Details

Match: West Indies Emerging vs Ireland Emerging, 3rd Unofficial ODI

Date and Time: November 21, 2023, Tuesday, 6.30 pm IST

Venue: Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, North Sound, Antigua

West Indies Emerging vs Ireland Emerging Pitch Report

The pitch at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium is known to produced something for both batters and bowlers. Fans can expect an even contest between bat and ball on this surface. A total of around 250 will be a competitive total on this track.

The captain who wins the toss should look to bowl first and chase down the score.

West Indies Emerging vs Ireland Emerging Weather Report

The weather is expected to be partially cloudy during the game. However, the chances of rain are meager at just 10 percent. The temperature will hover around 29 degrees Celsius with a humidity of 68 percent.

West Indies Emerging vs Ireland Emerging Probable XIs:

West Indies Emerging:

Kadeem Alleyne, Matthew Nandu, Leonardo Julian, Teddy Bishop, Kevin Wickham, Jordan Johnson, Nyeem Young (c), McKenny Clarke, Joshua Bishop, Johann Layne, and Ashmead Nedd.

Ireland Emerging:

Murray Commins, Stephen Doheny (c), Cade Carmichael, Adam Rosslee, Tim Tector, Scott MacBeth, Gavin Hoey, Fionn Hand, Matthew Humphreys, Mike Frost, and Matthew Foster.

West Indies Emerging vs Ireland Emerging Match Prediction

Despite a defeat in the first game, West Indies Emerging showed positive signs. They backed it up with a stellar all-round show in the second match.

Although Ireland Emerging won the first match at this very venue, the hosts will look to carry momentum. Home advantage is also likely to play a key role.

With this being the series decider, West Indies Emerging have an edge over Ireland Emerging.

Prediction: West Indies Emerging to win the match and the series.

West Indies Emerging vs Ireland Emerging live streaming details and channel list

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: Fancode