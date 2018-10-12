West Indies in India: History of the ODI series

India are seeking their third consecutive ODI series victory against West Indies

With the five-match ODI series between India & West Indies scheduled to begin from 21st October 2018, let us take a look at the history of all the bilateral ODI series played in the Windies' tours of India over the years.

Tough the Windies have been touring India since 1948/49, the two countries began playing ODI series against each other only from 1983 onwards.

Till now, there have been six bilateral ODI series between West Indies and India in India. At present, the head-to-head record stands tied at 3 series wins apiece.

The history

The results of these series are as mentioned below:

· 1983/84 – West Indies won the 5 match ODI series 5-0

· 1987/88 – West Indies won the 7 match ODI series 6-1

· 1994/95 – India won the 5 match ODI series 4-1

· 2002/03 – West Indies won the 7 match series 4-3

· 2011/12 – India won the 5 match ODI series 4-1

· 2013/14 – India won the 3 match ODI series 2-1

The Men in Blue have never been able to win a seven-match ODI series and also, have never whitewashed the Windies at home.

The statistics

Sehwag scored a 219 against West Indies in 2012

Some of the facts and figures associated with the six ODI series are as follows:

· The highest team total when the Windies toured India is 418. This was scored by India in the 4th ODI of the 2011/12 series.

· Virender Sehwag holds the record for the best individual batting performance whenever the Windies visited for a bilateral ODI series. He scored 219 in the 4th ODI of the 2011/12 series.

· Till date 21 centuries have been scored in the series held in India. 11 have been scored by the Indians and 10 by the Windies.

· Chris Gayle has scored the maximum number of centuries during the West Indies tour of India – 3.

· Patrick Patterson holds the record for the best bowling performance. He took 6/29 in the 1st ODI of the 1987/88 series. This is also the only instance of a bowler taking 5 or more wickets in the ODIs in the Windies tour of India.

· Viv Richards has got the most number of Player of the Match awards in the Windies tour of India for a bilateral ODI series – 3.

· Chris Gayle holds the record for scoring most number of runs in a bilateral ODI series when the Windies visited India. He scored 455 runs in the 2002/03 series.

· Patrick Patterson holds the record for taking the most number of wickets in a bilateral ODI series when the Windies visited India. He took 17 wickets in the 1987/88 ODI series.

The upcoming ODI series will be one to look out for with both the teams vying for supremacy in the 50-over format. If we consider the previous six ODI series as an extended tournament, the upcoming ODI series becomes the final, with the winning team improving its overall record to go up by 4 series wins to three.

India and West Indies will lock horns in five ODI matches, the first of which will be hosted in Guwahati.