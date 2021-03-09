3 reasons why West Indies could defend their World T20 title  

West Indies had named a strong squad for the recently concluded T20 series against Sri Lanka and won the series by a 2-1 margin.

The defending World T20 champions have struggled to put in consistent performances in T20 cricket over the past few seasons and were placed at number 8 in the ICC T20 rankings before the series.

West Indies recalled the likes of Chris Gayle and Fidel Edwards to their T20 squad, as their experience will be crucial in building their team for the ICC World T20 which is scheduled to take place in India later this year.

As West Indies gear up for the World T20, here are three reasons why they might be able to defend their title.

This absolute blinder from the Player of the Match Fabian Allen was Spectacular!👏🏾 How good was this Mastercard Priceless Moment? #WIvSL #MenInMaroon #MastercardPricelessMoment pic.twitter.com/oMLQrYeUBd — Windies Cricket (@windiescricket) March 8, 2021

#1 Aggressive top and middle-order batsmen

Chris Gayle makes a come-back to the T20 international squad after 2 years

West Indies have an explosive and dynamic batting lineup. To begin with, Chris Gayle has been recalled to the T20 squad after almost 2 years. His presence at the top of the order will come in handy for the West Indies. The 'Universe Boss' has also batted at number 3 in the recently concluded T20 series against Sri Lanka.

He has a strike rate of 140.82 in T20 internationals and is one of the most feared batsmen in world cricket, especially in the T20 format.

Evin Lewis also makes a come-back to the squad and has an exceptional record in T20 internationals. He has two T20 centuries and six half-centuries in 33 innings.

His strike-rate is an impressive 155.75, and he is especially dangerous in power-play overs.

Lendl Simmons provides stability to the top order and can play the role of aggressor too as and when required. He has eight T20 international half-centuries to his name, with a strike-rate of 123.85.

Andre Fletcher has tasted success for West Indies in his stop-and-start international career. However, he did not get to play a single match in the 3 match T20 series against Sri Lanka.

Nicholas Pooran is an exciting young prospect for West Indies cricket and can play the role of the finisher in the death overs. Skipper Kieron Pollard is a vital part of the West Indies middle-order and looks like a much-improved cricketer over the last couple of years. He became only the second cricketer in the history of T20 cricket to hit 6 sixes in 6 balls in the first T20 international against Sri Lanka.

With a strike-rate of 149.88 in T20 internationals, he is a real threat in the death overs.

It’s not every day that a T20I hat-trick gets topped for story of the match 😅#WIvSLhttps://t.co/JVYwUotQsS — ICC (@ICC) March 4, 2021

#2 Variety in the bowling attack

Dwayne Bravo is a death over specialist

Fidel Edwards is making a comeback to the West Indies squad after almost 9 years. Edwards, who is 39 years of age, still bowls at a speed exceeding 90 mph and is a wicket-taker, especially with the new ball.

The likes of Jason Holder and Dwayne Bravo are experienced bowlers at international level and add variety to the bowling attack. Dwayne Bravo is a specialist in death-overs and has won many games for West Indies with the ball. He has proved in the 3 matches against Sri Lanka that he is a vital member of the team.

Obed McCoy is a left-handed fast bowler who has impressed in the Caribbean Premier League. He has a lot of variation up his sleeve, which is vital in T20 cricket.

Sri Lanka finish with 131/9 at Coolidge Cricket Ground.



All six @windiescricket bowlers bagged a wicket with Obed McCoy the standout with 2/25.



West Indies need 132 runs to win!#WIvSL | https://t.co/9dDhj3c1JC pic.twitter.com/WQ0uzn05tv — ICC (@ICC) March 4, 2021

Fabian Allen is the most experienced spinner in the line-up. West Indies have also included the young duo of Kevin Sinclair, an off-spinner, and Akeal Hosein, a left-handed spinner in the squad. Kevin Sinclair had an impressive outing against Sri Lanka in the first T20 international.

#3 Presence of all-rounders

Jason Holder is a handy all-rounder

The current West Indies squad has several all-rounders who are capable of changing the course of a T20 game within a short period of time.

Kieron Pollard, apart from playing the role of a finisher, can bowl a few overs and has a knack for picking up wickets in T20 cricket. Dwayne Bravo, whose primary role is to bowl in death overs, is a handy batsman lower down the order and can play the role of aggressor as and when needed.

Jason Holder is an aggressive batsman who can score quick runs at the end and is also a dangerous bowler with the new ball.

Fabian Allen is another utility cricketer who can bowl his 4 overs and also make significant contributions with the bat. He was named Man of the Match in the crucial third match of the series against Sri Lanka.