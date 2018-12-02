West Indies top five bowled as Bangladesh equal 128-year-old Test record

The spinners piled on Windies' misery

After racking up a massive 508 runs in the first innings, Bangladesh has crippled the Windies team to 75-5 at stumps on day 2. In the process, the visitors also equaled an unwanted 128-year-old Test record as all of their top five were bowled.

On a sluggish pitch, none of the Windies batsmen tried to show application and determination to stay long at the crease. Kraigg Brathwaite, Kieran Powell, Sunil Ambris, Roston Chase and Shai Hope were all bowled by the Bangladesh bowlers as they fell to 29/5.

As a result, they equaled a feat achieved way back in 1890. It is only the third instance in Test history and the first time in 128 years that all the top 5 batsmen have been out bowled. The first two were inflicted by Australia and England on each other, in 1879 and 1890.

West Indies began their innings poorly as they lost Kraigg Braithwaite in the first over itself. Shakib bowled him out which opened the floodgate for Windies' wickets.

Shakib and Mehidy Hasan led the way deceiving the Windies batsmen with their control. The former picked up two wickets and was strongly supported by Mehidy Hasan who accounted for 3 of the 5 Windies' wickets that fell on day 2.

Earlier, Mahmudullah scored a brilliant 242-ball 136, ably supported by debutant Shadman Islam and Shakib Al Hasan who scored 76 and 80 respectively.

Liton Das, who was making a comeback to the side after being dropped from the first Test, made a quickfire 64. In an over, he hit Roston Chase for a four and a six to bring up his half-century off 50 balls.

In the ongoing Second Test, Bangladesh will be eyeing another record. In their Test history, they have never enforced a follow-on and this Test seems to be the best opportunity to end this drought as the Windies team are still lagging behind the follow-on score by more than 200.

Bangladesh is leading the series 1-0 and victory in this Test is a question of when and not if it will happen.